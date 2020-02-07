Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta is elated to see Rashami Desai reaching the finale; praises her through a tweet

Bigg Boss 13 ex - contestant Vikas Gupta has praised Rashami Desai and is elated as she has reached the finale along with others. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 13 is almost on the verge of reaching its grand finale and at the same time fans, well – wishers, friends and family members of the housemates have left no stone unturned in supporting them in the outside world. Moreover, the connections of the housemates who had entered and lived inside the Bigg Boss house for a few days have also shown their support to the fullest even after their exit. Social media is rife with posts about the Bigg Boss contestants.

Recently, ex – Bigg Boss contestant, mastermind Vikas Gupta posted a tweet on his handle wherein he was all praises for for reaching the finale along with Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz. He writes, “It’s nice to see TheRashamiDesai playing #BiggBoss13 she is through to the Finale along with #AsimRiaz #ParasChhabra and #SidharthShukla. Waiting for you #Khushi.” For the unversed, Rashami, Sidharth and Asim had used their elite club immunity to save themselves from nominations this week.

Meanwhile, check out Vikas Gupta’s tweet below:

In the next episode, we will get to see the non – elite club members Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh battling it out for one last time to win immunity from nominations. In a surprising turn of events, Sidharth Shukla will be saving Paras instead of Shehnaaz or Arti which will shock everyone. A major fight will also occur among Asim and Sidharth in the midst of the task. Moreover, it also means that Paras has reached the finale along with Rashami, Sidharth and Asim as mentioned by Vikas in his tweet.

Credits :Twitter

