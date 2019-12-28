Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta happily gives away his thrown to Sidharth Shukla

Vikas Gupta wrote a heartfelt post for Sidharth Shukla. He wrote, "Thankyou for making this #Lostsouls . #siddharthshukla Sid you were the first person I met as I entered the #BigBoss house & I realise it was for a reason. We all are imperfect."

Mastermind Vikas Gupta who entered the house as Devoleena's proxy has come out of the house but seems to have fallen for Sidharth Shukla as he has gone all out in praising the actor. The veteran has recently shared a tweet where he is happily giving away his thrown of a mastermind to Shukla and have also posted a video that portrays there friendship inside the house and how they have supported each other throughout in the House with a heartfelt caption saying, "Thankyou for making this #Lostsouls . #siddharthshukla Sid you were the first person I met as I entered the #BigBoss house & I realise it was for a reason. We all are imperfect. We gotta work at them but it’s these imperfections that make us unique. I know why you get so angry cause you feel bad as the hurt is coming from someone you cared about bhai."

He added, "For a game yes but it’s how sometimes that people play it. Your getting angry I can take but your crying I don’t like. You are way more stronger than this. Your crying only means that you still care about them who have hurt you. Not everyone will understand that. #staystrongsidharth this shall also pass. The reason why I can’t watch the show is this cause I can’t do anything watching it. You can and will. The tears I don’t like, the smile is what I want back bhai . #siddharthshukla #bewithsid #bigboss13 #vikasgupta #lostsouls"

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Synopsis, Day 83: Captain Shehnaaz Gill turns casting director for filmmaker Rohit Shetty)

Tables seem to take the right turn for Sidharth Shukla as the whole industry has come in support of the actor! What do you have to say about it? Drop your comments in the section below.

Credits :Instagram

Read More