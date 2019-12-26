Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta jets off to Thailand with Ekta Kapoor, Karishma & others after his stint on the show

Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta after leaving the show has reunited with his close friends including Ekta Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, and Radhika Pandit. They all jetted off to Thailand to celebrate the New Year.

Bigg Boss 13 got spiced up and may have received more TRPs as the mastermind of Bigg Boss 11, Vikas Gupta had entered the show for few days. For the unversed, he entered the show as Devoleena's proxy and his entry and exit was pre-planned and he was supposed to exit with Devoleena's entry. Since Devoleena is not entering the reality show again owing to her severe injury, much to fans' dismay, Vikas made his exit.

Devoleena was supposed to re-enter after recuperating from her back injury, however, her doctors have asked to rest more and not to enter the show again. Meanwhile, Vikas after leaving the show has reunited with his close friends including Ekta Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, and Radhika Pandit. They all jetted off to Thailand to celebrate the New Year. Vikas and Ekta Kapoor took to their Instagram stories to share sneak peek as they traveled. In one of the stories, Vikas even deemed their jaunt as a college trip.

Check out the photos right below.

For the uninitiated, Devoleena was considered as one of the top contenders who could win Bigg Boss 13, however after suffering back injury after doing multiple tasks inside the house, she was forced to leave the show. She was even hospitalized when the pain aggravated. Vikas, her proxy's stint did garner major headlines, however, his journey came to an end considering Devoleena is not entering again.

Credits :Instagram

