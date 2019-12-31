Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta pens a note for Shefali Bagga as he recalls pulling her leg with Sidharth Shukla

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vikas Gupta penned a sweet note for Shefali Bagga as he remembered the fun he had with her in the house. Vikas recalled how Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill joined him in having fun with Shefali. Check it out.

Among the most loved shows, Bigg Boss 13 has been ruling Indian Television since the day it was launched. In the last week, Vikas Gupta was asked to leave the house as he was Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s proxy but she wasn’t returning to the show due to health issues. While Vikas was in the house, he developed a good friendship with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and Shefali Bagga. Often Vikas and Sidharth used to poke fun at Shefali Bagga and Shehnaaz too would join it.

As Vikas is already out of the house, he penned a heartfelt note for Bagga and shared a photo in which he is staring at Shefali along with Sidharth and Shehnaaz. Vikas recalled how Sidharth and he used to have fun in the house and Shefali Bagga never took offense. He even mentioned that Shefali is one of the most straightforward players in the house. Vikas mentioned that Shehnaaz often had told him that Shefal is her favourite as she speaks her mind and doesn’t get afraid of saying what she feels.

Vikas wrote, “Sid and I we’re pulling #shefalibagga ki Taang one of the most straight forward player I have met. Her strength is she knows what she wants weakness she looses focus if stressed out. #Khushi Aka #shehnaazgill always said she likes her cause she says what in her mind and I said I like her cause of the way she says it but than #siddharthshukla can really any situation funny. Waiting to come back to Mumbai and catch up all the episodes of #Bigboss13 and see what is everyone up to in the house #vikasgupta #lostsouls #travel #friendship #sidnaaz #lostboyjourney.”

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Vikas even shared a heartfelt note for Sidharth Shukla when he came out from the house. Fans of Vikas were disappointed by his exit from the house. However, Vikas has been keeping up with the show and is often seen commenting on the situations in the house on social media too. Coming to the show, as of now, no one has been evicted this week. But, as had announced that there will be an elimination during the week, fans are waiting to know who will be sent home. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

