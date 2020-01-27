Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta pens a sweet note on Shehnaaz Gill’s birthday; Heads to BB house to support Sidharth

As Vikas Gupta gears up to head to the house to support Sidharth Shukla, he penned a sweet note for Shehnaaz Gill on her birthday today. Vikas mentioned he will be coming to the house to celebrate Shehnaaz’s birthday too. Check it out.

One of the popular shows on TV, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to witness a new twist wherein close friends and family members of housemates will be coming inside the house to support them. Vikas Gupta, who was Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s proxy will be seen entering the house for Sidharth Shukla. Amidst this, today, Shehnaaz Gill has turned a year older and on her birthday Vikas penned a sweet wish for his ‘khushi,’ and also promised to celebrate with her in the house.

Vikas took to Instagram to share some snippets with Shehnaaz and wished her in the sweetest way. When Gupta had headed to the show previously, he was closest to Sidharth and Shehnaaz. At that time, the two were together. However, now things are over between the two and fans of ‘Sid Naaz’ are expecting that Vikas will be able to patch things up between the two. On the other hand, Vikas will be entering the house to support Sidharth and help him win the trophy.

Vikas wrote for Shehnaaz, “Happy Birthday #Khushi #shehnaazgill coming to celebrate your birthday t #biggboss13 ke ghar wapas. Once again with #sidharthshukla #asimriaz #lostsoul #Mahirasharma #Paraschabra #Artisingh will miss #Shefali May this year be the best year till date of your life. Good Health and Happiness.” On the other hand, Vikas also penned a note for Shukla. He wrote, “From being the first person I met when I entered #BB house to the last person standing at the door when I left. Behind that tough exterior lies a hold a heart of gold. Coming back in #BiggBoss13 for you @sidharth_shukla #VikasGupta #Sidvik #SidharthShukIa #VikasInBB13 #lostsouls.”

Check it out:

From being the first person I met when I entered #BB house to the last person standing at the door when I left. Behind that tough exterior lies a hold a heart of gold. Coming back in #BiggBoss13 for you @sidharth_shukla #VikasGupta #Sidvik #SidharthShukIa #VikasInBB13 #lostsouls pic.twitter.com/ty1IcF87G4 — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) January 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Asim Riaz’s fight went out of control once again last week and the two were scolded by as well during weekend ka vaar. Shehnaaz and Sidharth now are not on talking terms and Gill is supporting Asim Riaz. It will be interesting to see if Sidharth wishes Shehnaaz on her birthday or not. Fans on social media have been wishing Shehnaaz on her special day. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

