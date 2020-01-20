Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta roots for Sidharth Shukla and shares a mashup video of their moms visiting BB house

Among the popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla has got a huge fan following. Vikas Gupta shared a note for Sidharth after his mom paid him a visit in the last week. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most popular shows in Indian television. While various contestants have won hearts with their performance in the show so far, Sidharth Shukla has managed to garner a huge fan following. In Bigg Boss 13, Vikas Gupta, who was a contestant in BB 11, was sent inside the house for a few weeks as a proxy of Devoleena Bhattacharjee. During his stay, he formed a great bond with Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill. Now, as Vikas is out of the house, he has been rooting for Sidharth and Shehnaaz.

In the last week, Sidharth’s mom visited the house to meet him in the family week just like in season 11, Vikas’ mom also came to the house. Now, to root for Sidharth, Vikas shared a fan made video of a mashup between Sidharth’s mom visiting BB house and his mom coming in season 11 of the reality show. In the video, we get to see some emotional moments between Sidharth and his mom and Vikas & his mother from the show.

Vikas also thanked everyone for the support they are giving to Sidharth and also asked fans to continue to shower their love on Shukla. Vikas wrote, “This was just so wonderfully created by #Lostsouls who also love #siddharthshukla so had to post it. Thankyou for the love you have given and please continue giving it to Sid as well. #vikasgupta #Mothers #biggboss13 #bigboss11 #lostsouls #sidhearts #shehnaazgill #asimriaz #luvtyagi #artisingh and other Housemates #keepgoing #keepitsimple #keepsupporting.”

Over the last week, we saw Sidharth Shukla bonding with after her niece and nephew came to meet her. Fans are loving the former co-stars bond and want to see more of it. Recently, Sidharth’s fans trended ‘Chartbuster Sid’ and showed their support to Dil Se Dil Tak star. As of the preview promo of Monday’s episode, we can expect some drama and fights between Shukla and Asim Riaz. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

