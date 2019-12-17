Bigg Boss Season 13: Vikas Gupta schools Asim Riaz as the latter hints on Vikas' sexuality

Bigg Boss 13: During nominations, Vikas, being the captain with special powers, was asked to nominate a person for direct eviction. He took Asim's name and said that he destroyed Mahira's letter.

Bigg Boss and controversies go hand in hand. Fights, name-calling, and startling revelations, just like previous seasons, saw this season as well. However, aside from the original contestants, there have been many wild card entrants in this new season. We saw the entry of Hindustan Bhau (evicted), Himanshi Khurana (evited), Tehseen Poonawalla (evicted) Vishal Aditya Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav(evicted)., , Shefali Jariwala and Madhurima Tuli among others. Recently we saw the entry of Vikas Gupta as a proxy of Devoleena. Yes, he was the contestant of Bigg Boss 11 and is known as Mastermind. In the last episode, he and Asim indulged in a war of words. For the unversed, while almost everyone was having their food in the kitchen area Asim was looking razors. He later asked about razors to Paras Chhabra and Vishal Aditya Singh. He later, told Vikas that there is an aloe vera based razor as well and said he can use it if he needs it. He also gave a smirk and hinted on his sexuality.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana gives last stand on her equation with Asim Riaz; Says ‘It’s my personal life’

Vikas Gupta later called him and made him sit beside him and told him that he should think before passing any comments. Asim later got defensive and said even Paras uses that razor. He still gave him advice and closed the topic. Later, Paras, Vishal, and Shehnaaz were seen discussing the razor topi. Vishal was seen imitating Vikas and he added how he had to gulp a bite of his food as he was unable to control his laughter when Asim said Paras uses it on his face.

Check out the latest promo:

ALSO READ:Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Sidharth Shukla links up Arhaan & Shefali Bagga; Rashami says ‘yeh zyada kyu bol raha hai’

Vikas, being the captain with special powers, was asked to nominate a person for direct eviction. He took Asim's name and said that he destroyed Mahira's letter. For the unversed, Madhurima Tuli, Arhaan Khan, Shefali Bagga, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh and Asim have been nominated this week.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More