Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta showers love on SidNaaz, Says, 'Want to see Sidharth Shukla & Shenaaz Gill in Top 3'

Vikas Gupta has once again shown his love for Bigg Boss 13's cute duo Sidharth Shukla and Shenaaz Gill. Here's what he has to say this time.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's jodi in the Bigg Boss 13 house has become the talk-of-the-town. This unusual jodi of an angry young man and a bubbly loving girl, is one of its kind. From their fights to their cute chemistry, they have proven to be one of the best duo's in the history of Bigg Boss. Despite many misunderstandings, they have been inseparable and have always stood by each other. Their extraordinary bond has made them a fan favourite and the duo is now famous as, #SidNaaz. While some feel it is a merely a bond of deep friendship, others say that the two are in love, which they haven't realized yet. An ex-contestant who falls in the latter category is mastermind Vikas Gupta. He was the first one to declare that the two are romantically involved, but have not been able to figure that out yet. He has time and again shown his love for the couple, and today was no different.

Sharing a fan made video of SidNaaz on his Instagram handle, Vikas Gupta couldn't stop praising their cute chemistry and love for each other. In a sweet post for the cute BB 13 duo, Vikas questioned everyone how can someone not fall in love with the adorable Shehnaaz Gill. Calling Shehnaaz his Khushi (happiness), Vikas said that she is a perfect combination of innocent, mad and kiddish. He went on to say that Sidharth realised that her heart is pure since a long time and is thus so close to her. Vikas further stated that he loves their bond and will stand by them cause he understands their purity of love. Not only this, Vikas also mentioned that he wants to see both, Sidharth Shukla and Shenaaz Gill in the Top 3 in the finale.

Take a look at Vikas's emotional post for SidNaaz here:

Looks like Vikas is not going to ever get enough of SidNaaz's cute bond. What do you think about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry? Who do you think should be in the Top 3 race? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

