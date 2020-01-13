Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta stands by Shehnaaz Gill & is proud to call Sidharth Shukla as his friend; Here’s why

On weekend ka vaar with Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill was reprimanded for her behaviour with Sidharth Shukla. Now, Vikas Gupta has come out in support of Shehnaaz and Sidharth and penned a sweet note for ‘Sid Naaz.’

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the popular shows on TV. Two of the most favourite contestants are Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla and their fans lovingly call them as ‘#SidNaaz.’ While the two are like Tom and Jerry and keep fighting with each other, during weekend ka vaar, reprimanded Shehnaaz for her behaviour with Sidharth and slapping him again and again. While Shehnaaz also was called ‘jealous’ from Mahira Sharma in a task, her fans have been coming out in support of her since Friday. Now, former Bigg Boss contestants Vikas Gupta has also backed Shehnaaz and Sidharth.

Vikas took to social media to share a cute video of his moments with Sidharth and Shehnaaz in the house and also penned a long note for ‘SidNaaz.’ Vikas, who calls Shehnaaz as Khushi, penned a note for her to stay strong. Gupta wrote that Shehnaaz is a like a kid and is very naive. He also mentioned that he is proud to call Sidharth his friend as he took care of Shehnaaz when she was heartbroken. Vikas even rooted for ‘#SidNaaz’ and mentioned that both are strong together and housemates want to break them.

Vikas urged fans to make Sidharth and Shehnaaz reach finale together. Gupta wrote, “To all the Fans of #SidharthShukla & #ShehnaazGill they are each other’s only friend lifeline in the house. Together they are strong. Everyone wants them to break. Instead of fighting among urself and makings other win. Come together and help them reach finale together #Sidnaaz.” Vikas even mentioned that Sana will come out stronger now against the housemates. Vikas wrote, “The kid cub grows up to be a tigress and she will #RoarLikeSana when sid looses it she holds him back and when she is down Sid will help her up.”

Check out the tweets:

I am very proud to call you a friend #SiddharthShukla I saw, we all saw the care, the love and how you were their for her. Scolding her to lovingly telling her what’s the right thing to do because you could see how truly #khushi #Shenaaz was heartbroken. The look back #Sidnaaz pic.twitter.com/Ok1cY9PiC5 — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) January 12, 2020

Now for all the educated & classy people there is a problem when you call the same person overconfident and looks down on other and than her to be jealous. Decide karlo. #Salmankhan sir reprimanded her cause she can’t maintain her calm and behaved like a child. Our #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/DKbNtIPUWZ — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) January 12, 2020

Is really naive & stupid to think that others will be sensitive and truthful. But I m glad this happens cause now she knows whose what. The kid cub grows up to be a tigress and she will #RoarLikeSana when sid looses it she holds him back and when she is down Sid will help her up pic.twitter.com/U8Y8UTiWV1 — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) January 12, 2020

To all the Fans of #SidharthShukla & #ShehnaazGill they are each other’s only friend lifeline in the house. Together they are strong. Everyone wants them to break. Instead of fighting among urself and makings other win. Come together and help them reach finale together #Sidnaaz pic.twitter.com/KUkgA0EWMa — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) January 12, 2020

I know her, trust her & love her. She shall take wisdom out of this situation and #SiddharthShukla will help her. we will see her smiling & fighting. That’s how she is. No one is perfect. Even she is not but Saaf Hai #Khushi ka & standing by her is her #Piyush aka #VikasGupta pic.twitter.com/AAuTC9O216 — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) January 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was crying in the entire episode of weekend ka vaar and even when Salman Khan went inside the house, she refused to go and meet him. Sidharth tried to console her but Shehnaaz didn’t listen to him as she was too heartbroken by the betrayal of the housemates in calling her jealous from Mahira. Now, it will be interesting to see how things pan out between Sidharth and Shehnaaz as the latter said she will not talk to former after Salman’s scolding. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

