Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta WARNS Rashami Desai about Arhaan Khan; Says he is the wrong man for her

In yesterday’s episode, we saw Vikas Gupta warning Rashami Desai about Arhaan Khan as he said that he is the wrong man for her

Vikas Gupta entered the house a week back as proxy for Devoleena, who left the house due to bad health, and as we all know, during Vikas’s season, he was termed as the ‘mastermind’ of the show. Now, in yesterday’s episode, we were shown that and Sidharth Shukla have a fight after Shukla addresses Rashami as ‘naukrani.’ Knowing Rashami and Sidharth’s animosity, Rashami created a hue and cry about being called ‘naukrani’ and ‘aisi ladki’, Asim too supported Desai and lashed out at Shukla for calling her names.

Thereafter, also jumped in the fight with Sidharth Shukla and started fighting with him for calling Rashami ‘naukrani’. While Vikas Gupta was seen supporting Shukla throughout the fight as he said that everyone unnecessarily pokes Shukla to anger him, later, Vikas, who shares a great bond with Rashami, tells her that Arhaan is not the right boy for her and if Salman Sir and Rashami’s brother had warned her against Arhaan, then there has to be some reason behind it. Thereafter, Rashami comes and tells Vikas not to bring up this topic between fights.

In today’s episode, we will see Rashami Desai throwing tea on Sidharth Shukla while fighting with him and Sid will do the same. Thereafter, Sidharth Shukla will tear Arhaan’s shirt and during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, will lash out at Rashami for her inappropriate behavior.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More