Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh and Rupali Ganguli call Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's proposal as 'FAKE'

Ex Bigg Boss contestants Vindu Dara Singh and Rupali Ganguli took a jibe at Asim Riaz's proposal for Himanshi Khurana. Here's what they said.

Bigg Boss 13 recently saw the second proposal of the season. Yes, after and , Kashmiri boy Asim Riaz went down on his knee to propose to ladylove Himanshi Khurana. He expressed all his feelings for her and even said that he wishes to spend the rest of his life with her. While Asim went on all out for Himanshi, the Punjabi model-actress looked a little confused as she told him that they should look into this matter once they're out. However, out of sheer affection,Himanshi did dedicate a soulful shayari for Asim. Many found their romance cute, some others found it unreal and a mere stint for the cameras.

While #AsiManshi fans rejoiced to see them together, others took a dig at their made-up love. Ex Bigg Boss contestants Vindu Dara Singh and Rupali Ganguli also agreed with the latter thinking. Vindu Dara Singh called Asim and Himanshi's bond 'FARZI' after Shefali's statement that Asim was apparently hitting on her. He also stated that both are good actors and just like the show, their love will also get over in two weeks.

After reading this - it’s a total FATZI LOVE relationship betwen Asim & Himanshi!

Both will be good actors.

Show will be over jn 2weeks.

Patah nahin Himanshi ka kya haal hoga before Bigg Boss 14 starts!#RelationshipBreaker pic.twitter.com/TDBEAGSdme — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 28, 2020

On the other hand, popular TV actress and former BB contestant Rupali Ganguli took a jibe at the couple and said that she has never seen such 'Fake Love' ever in her life. Joking about Asim's accent, Rupali said that Bigg Boss is a hindi reality show, why is he trying to show off his bad English skills? She also went on to call Asim's accent as 'gutter mouth'. However, she ended her tweet on a good note by praising Sidharth Shukla for his witty one liners and said that the Dil Se Dil Tak actor deserves to win the show. Sidharth Shukla's staunch supporter, Kamya Punjabi also agreed to Rupali's views by retweeting her tweet.

Itna #FakeLove aaj tak nahi dekha aur proposal toh #mahafake#BiggBoss ek Hindi show hai toh angrezi mein paidal ladies itni angrezi kyun jhaad rahe theand gutter mouth ka accent eyyuuucckk #SidharthShukla ke one linersThis man so deserves to win — Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) January 28, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you agree with Vindu and Rupali's opinions? Do you think #AsiManshi is fake? Let us know in the comment section below. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Sidharth asks BB to remove him from captaincy race post Vikas Gupta is accused of cheating

Credits :Twitter

Read More