Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh declares Sidharth Shukla as the WINNER; Fans go crazy and offer support

Vindu Dara Singh has been out-rightly supporting Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla from day one. Recently, he took to Twitter to declare Shukla as the winner of the season and fans couldn't stop expressing their support. Take a look.

Sidharth Shukla has is one such contestant in the Bigg Boss 13 house that has been making headlines from day one. Whether it is for good or bad reasons, the young man has never been out of either media's eye or the Twitter-verse. From locking horns with Asim Riaz to siding Paras Chhabra to spending cute moments with Shehnaaz Gill, the Balika Vadhu actor sure knows how to be in news. While some have been bashing him continuously for his aggressive behaviour in the show, some have backed him for his game plan.

And one person, who has always been supporting him in his thick and thin in the show, it has to be Vindu Dara Singh. The former Bigg Boss winner, has been out-rightly backing Shukla on Twitter for his game, regardless of the situations. He has been in so much awe of the actor, that Vindu has now gone to declare Sidharth Shukla as the winner. Yes, you read that right! Vindu feels that Shukla will emerge as the undisputed winner this season. He took to Twitter to share this thought and wrote, 'Jeetega toh Sidharth Shukla hi.' Well, all this happened during a poll which asked who they think would sit on the BB 13 throne.

Within moments of Vindu's tweet, Shukla's fans and fan clubs bombarded his tweet with numerous supportive messages. They went gaga over Vindu's support for the Dil Se Dil Tak actor and agreed to his opinions.

Check out tweets of crazy Sidharth Shukla fans here:

#JeetegaTohSidHi Pakka hai bhai. He is leading from all sides. Without playing sympathy cards. He is the real Champ of #BB13 Winner Banega #SidharthShukla #AlwaysByYourSideSid #StayStrongSidharth — (@Official_Max11) December 30, 2019

Paaji.... I m hurting too much see episode Mene apni Puri life m kisi ko itna support nhi Kiya h This is my first @BiggBoss I follow day one After some episode I like #SidharthShukla

Then decided I will support him till the end of show#AlwaysByYourSideSid — Bhavana rana (@Bhavanarana11) December 30, 2019

Sidharth is the one who gave all to the show. Whether its TRP, Romance or Entertainment.@ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND#BiggBoss13 — Wings of Fly (@wingsoffly) December 30, 2019

Sir hum hai na uske sath...

Trophy to hmari hi hai#SidharthShukla — SukhpreetSidHeart (@Preetsu44736959) December 30, 2019

He has to win if the show is all about public support..his outer rudeness could not hide his inner goodness#SidharthShukla #AlwaysByYourSideSid — anupriya (@renuajai) December 30, 2019

Well, all we can say is, 'You can hate him, you can love him, but you cannot surely ignore him.' What are your thoughts on Vindu Dara Singh's opinion on Sidharth Shukla? Do you think he deserves to be the winner this season? If not him, who do you want to walk home with the BBB 13 trophy? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

