Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh praises Vikas Gupta for being the 'True Mastermind'; Latter expresses gratitude

Vindu Dara Singh is all praises for Vikas Gupta for his stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Here's what he said.

Bigg Boss 13 has been creating a lot of stir even in its final stage. With the connections week getting over, Himanshi Khruana and Vikas Gupta have apparently come out of the show. Yes, Vikas who went in the BB 13 house to support Sidharth Shukla has reportedly come out of the show. But, within a few days, Vikas created a whole lot of drama and added to the entertainment quotient with his amazing game play. With his tricks and techniques in he recent captaincy task, Vikas showed he's a complete gamer.

While many in the house have been talking bad about him and pointing fingers at him for playing a dirty game, Vikas has a new fan and supporter. And it is none other than ex BB winner Vindu Dara Singh. Vindu is an ardent BB viewer and has been expressing his views regarding the happenings without mincing his words. Whether it is supporting Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill or bashing Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra, the actor has been doing it without any fear. However, recently Vindu was all praises for Vikas Gupta.

He took to his Twitter account and stated that more than 175 people might have entered the reality show until now. While some may have left as winners, there is only one person who has left his mark on the seasons, and that is Vikas Gupta. Thanking him for supporting Sidharth, Vindu called Vikas, 'The True Mastermind.' Vikas replied to Vindu's sweet gesture and expressed his gratitude for the kind words. He said, 'Thank you very much Sir. This is a big one coming from you. I am so glad that I was able to change your opinion about me.'

Thankyou very much Sir This is a big one coming from you. I am so glad that I was able to change your opinion about me. #Lostsouls https://t.co/nGxo3RuDvd — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) February 2, 2020

What are your thoughts about this banter? Who do you think deserves to win the BB 13 trophy? Let us know in the comment section below.

