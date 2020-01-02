Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh questions Asim Riaz's upbringing after he targets Sidharth Shukla's late father

Recent video of Asim Riaz speaking gibberish about Sidharth Shukla's late father has created a storm on social media. And now ex BB winner Vindu Dara Singh has also reacted on the same. Here's what he said.

Time and again we've seen Bigg Boss 13 housemates dragging each others families in their fights. Well, most of the times we've seen Sidharth Shukla guilty of this behaviour as he targeted and even abused Asim Riaz's father in the previous episodes. Many including have slammed housemates for getting families in between, and advised them to tame their tongue. While may have blamed Sidharth for pointing out at Asim's family, this time the tables have turned. Yes, in the upcoming episode Asim Riaz vent out his anger on Sidharth by hurling abuses at Sidharth's father.

In the promo video, we see that Sidharth and Asim get into a fight during the captaincy task and things turn ugly when families get dragged. All this happens when Sidharth mocks Asim for being a 'cry baby' and complaining during the tasks. Aism doesn't take and gives it back by accusing his father of being a cry baby. Yes, the Kashmiri boy says, 'Tera baap cry baby.' For the unversed, Sidharth's father is no more. Even after learning the truth, Asim does not stop and continues venting out his anger. This leaves Arti Singh aghast as she interferes into the fight.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh LASHES out at Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra & Shehnaaz Gill over food

But, it is not only Arti who is infuriated by Asim's comments. Here, outside Vindu Dara Singh has also expressed his disgust toward Asim for his insensitive and unacceptable remarks. He took to his Twitter handle and asked if Asim was allowed to do so, because whenever Sidharth did it, people slammed him unabashedly. He questioned Asim's upbringing and also called him a chamcha. Not only this he also said that even after all this he will be saved saying, 'My bro stood against bullies jargan'

Next Episode Preview pic.twitter.com/ZNpkwmDSC7 — Bigg Boss Fever (@BiggBossFever) January 1, 2020

Asim koh dusroh keh baap peh jana allowed hai

Voh bhi saying it 2the person whose father has passed away!

This is Asim’s upbringing

He is a natural fighter, instigator, gossiper, chamcha!

Now all these above traits will be wrapped up as “My bro stood against bullies jargan” — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 1, 2020

Many Twitter users supported Vindu's opinion and lasheed out at Asim Riaz. Now it would be interesting to see how Salman Khan reacts to it. Also, everyone would want to know how Gauahar Khan would react to the same as she slammed Sidharth for targeting Aism's father previously. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

Read More