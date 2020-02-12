Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh reveals he will be SHOCKED if Sidharth Shukla doesn't win; Watch Video

It came as no surprise when Vindu Dara Singh professed his love openly for Sidharth Shukla at Kamya Punjabi's wedding reception. Find out what he said below.

The fight to emerge as the ultimate winner of Bigg Boss 13 is only set to get more intense. With fan clubs and die-hard fans of contestants on the show going all out, looks like netizens are divided. The major two fan clubs are undoubtedly for Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. These two contestants are also pitched to be the favourite winner and not just fans, but celebs too have taken sides. One of them is ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vindu Dara Singh who is a vocal supporter of Sidharth Shukla.

So, it came as no surprise when Vindu Dara Singh professed his love openly for the TV actor at Kamya Punjabi's wedding reception. Speaking to the press, Singh revealed that Kamya and he are supporting the same person this year. He also admitted that he gets trolled quite a lot for tweeting in Sidharth's support.

Further, Singh also added that he would be shocked if Sidharth did not eventually win the show. He said, "Once I choose whom to support, I stick with that person. Even if he/she makes a mistake, we somehow try to cover it up on social media. But Sidharth is someone who has made any mistakes at all and I will be extremely shocked if he doesn't win Bigg Boss." The former Bigg Boss season three winner also concluded by saying he knows exactly how he feels in the last few days inside the house.

Check out the video below:

Who do you think deserves to win Bigg Boss? Let us know in the comments below.

