Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh says there is love between Sidharth & Shehnaaz; Calls Gill as Sholay ki Basanti

Today, Former Bigg Boss contestant, Vindu Dara Singh took to Twitter to declare that there is love between Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill

Whenever we have phone conversations with our friends about Bigg boss 13 or living room discussions with all the avid Bigg Boss lovers, the discussion invariably starts and ends with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Needless to say that Shehnaz Gill has emerged as the entertainer of this season, and whenever she is interacting with Shukla, fans love their camaraderie so much so that they have even coined a term for them - #Sidnaaz

If you remember in one of the previous episodes, viewers were shown that Shehnaaz was giving a massage to Sidharth at night when the latter complained of having pain in his body. Just like all of #Sidnaaz fans were ecstatic to see this clip, Bigg Boss winner, Vindu Dara Singh, too was happy to see their camaraderie and he took to Twitter to declare that there's nothing but love between the two of them. He also shared how Sidharth doesn't confess or admit his feelings but Shehnaz is more like 'Sholay Ki Basanti'. Vindu tweeted, “Shehnaaz massaging Sid’s legs at night. Dono main pyar hai, haan hai! A true #SidNaaz Moment! Bus Sid bol nahin raha hai dil ki batein aur apni Shehnaaz Sholay ki Basanti hai bol neh main! #BB13…”

In yesterday’s episode, we saw Sidharth Shukla and engage in a war of words when Shukla addressed her as ‘naukrani’. And in today’s weekend ka Vaar episode, we will see lashing out at Desai and Shukla for their behaviour. In today’s episode, their fight will take an ugly turn when Rashami will spill tea on Shukla and in retaliation, Shukla too will spill tea on her.

Shehnaaz massaging Sid’s legs at night

Dono main pyar hai, haan hai! A true #SidNaaz Moment! Bus Sid bol nahin raha hai dil ki batein aur apni Shehnaaz Sholay ki Basanti hai bol neh main! #BB13 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 20, 2019

Credits :Twitter

Read More