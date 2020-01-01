Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh takes a dig at Rashami Desai after Arhaan Khan's eviction; Here's Why

Vindu Dara Singh took to Twitter to express his joy after Arhaan Khan's eviction and he also took a jibe at Rashami Desai. Here's why.

Bigg Boss 13 is turning out to be one of the most controversial seasons, all thanks to its multiple fights and love affairs. The is faring quite well on TRP charts and makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it the most successful season. In an attempt to bring new twists, has been evicted from the show. Yes, 's beau was shown the outside door in a shocking mid-week as he received the least number of votes this week. While Rashami was seeming sad and broken by this surprising elimination, there was someone outside the house who was enjoying all this drama. And it is none other than, ex Bigg Boss winner, Vindu Dara Singh.

Vindu, who has been constantly keeping a tab on the happenings in the house, took to Twitter to take jibe at the so-called couple Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan after the latter's sudden eviction. Soon after the elimination, in a sarcastic tweet, Vindu wrote, 'I will miss khopadi (referring to Arhaan Khan). Let us make him a trend here. We want his entry in the house for the third time.' He further questioned if it was Bigg Boss house Rashami Desai's personal flat as his beau was sent in the house two times to support her.

I will miss khopadi!

Yaar trend kara doh we want his third entry @EndemolShineIND @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV @BiggBoss Two times wild card, two times entry for Rashmi too. Yeh BB hai ki RAshmi ka flat, ki ye Aur 3 din mang rahe hai! — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 31, 2019

But, Vindu did not stop there, in a following tweet, he also took a jibe at Rashami Desai for turning all normal soon after Arhaan Khan's eviction and questioned if all her tears and emotions were just for the camera. He said that the following day Rashmi is all fine and plotting with Asim Riaz about extending their group. What a masterstroke! She used him like a chewing gum and threw him away as if nothing had happened.

Next day Rashmi is all fine and talking with Asim about extending the group, Kamal hai jaiseh koi chewing gum ki tarah kuch hua hi nahin. Even when told abt the child and the most imp - ASIM AKELA KEHLTHA HAI! Amen!! — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 31, 2019

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan were faking their relationship inside the Bigg Boss 13 house for the cameras? Also, did Arhaan Khan deserved to be evicted? Let us know in the comment section below.

