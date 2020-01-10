Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh takes a dig at Rashami Desai for praising Sidharth Shukla; Calls her a flipper

Vindu Dara Singh recently took a sly dig at Rashami Desai for calling Sidharth Shukla a nice man post their ugly fight. Here's what he said.

Sidharth Shukla and have been on a cold-war inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Though the two have not been on good terms after their show Dil Se Dil Tak, their equations further worsened inside the house. From hurling abuses to bringing out past secrets to getting physical with each other, Sid and Rashami have only disappointed their fans with their fights. While many tried to reconcile them, nothing worked out and the they stood at loggerheads. But, in last night's episode, Rashami said something for Sidharth Shukla that left everyone shocked.

During the 'Comedy Club' task, Rashami showed of her stand-up comedy skills and took a sweet-cum-sly dig at Sidharth Shukla. She said, 'Sidharth you are a very nice man' and this left everyone stunned. Well, though she clarified later that this was her joke, people started wondering if there was a change in Rashami's mind for Sidharth after her beau has left the house? Now, Vindu Dara Singh, who is fervidly watching all the episodes of the controversial show and supporting Sidharth, took at jibe at Rashami's statement.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he said that merely one dialogue of Rashmi was a hit last night. He further opined that, “In keh pyar main bhi FLIP hotah hai” (Their love also keeps changing like seasons.) Well, Vindu has indirectly called Rashami a flipper as after Arhaan's eviction, she has not gotten into a fight with Sid, and is rather seen enjoying is goofy nature.

One dialogue of Rashmi too was a hit last night!

“In keh pyar main bhi FLIP hotah hai” #SidharthShuka — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 10, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think things between the former co-stars, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai, will ever get sorted? Do yo want to see SidRa back? Let us know in the comment section below.

