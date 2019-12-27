Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli kiss each other under the blanket

In yesterday’s episode, we saw Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli kissing each other under the blanket

From Sidharth Shukla, , Paras Chhabra, Vishal Aditya Singh to Madhurima, Shefali Jariwala and Asim, among others, a host of celebs are locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Every day, we are treated to their insane fights over captaincy, luxury budget and other petty issues. While Vishal Aditya Singh entered the house as a wild card entrant, later, his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli also entered the house as a wild card contestant, and although initially, the two didn’t speak with each other and were often seen fighting, but towards the course of the show, Vishal and Aditya have sort of buried their hatchet and are seen playing together.

Now, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, as soon as the show started, and the contestants woke up, we were shown that ex-lovers- Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli were kissing each other under the blanket while they slept together on the bed. Thereafter, Vishal asks Madhurima as to why she didn't show the same kind of love when they were in a relationship together and that had she been this way, they wouldn't have separated. After a brief pause, Madhurima tells Vishal that after their breakup, Bigg Boss wanted them to fall in love once again and that's why offered them this show.

Thereafter, Vishal Aditya Singh tells Madhurima that he is supportive of the idea of a live-in relationship and post the show, he asks her to move in but Madhurima says that she doesn't like this idea. Post Vikas Gupta’s entry, he tried to mend the differences between Vishal and Madhurima but earlier, the two refused to talk but post getting nominated by the gharwale, Vishal and Madhurima become one team. Well, it will be interesting to see if love blossoms again between the two in the house. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

