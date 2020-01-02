Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh LASHES out at Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra & Shehnaaz Gill over food

Vishal Aditya Singh got into a heated argument with Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra & Shehnaaz Gill over breakfast. Here's what happened.

If you thought that after a happy 31st party, the first day of the New Year in the Bigg Boss 13 house will begin with love and laughter, then you're mistake. It has been the history of BB 13 housemates to not start a day without getting into a nasty fight with each other. This is what happened on New Year's first day as some of the housemates got into a heated argument over breakfast. Yes, it all happened over a paratha, as Mahira Sharma refused to make extra parathas and Vishal Aditya Singh lost his cool.

Generally, Vishal is seen eating more parathas than offered to all the other housemates. In the latest, when he asked Mahira to cook more parathas for him, she out-rightly refused to do so and this angered Vishal. He shouted and screamed on top of his lungs over her. Here, Paras Chhabra interfered to rescue Mahira and asked Vishal to behave properly. This does not go down well with Vishal and he slams Paras calling him a 'pig'. The two get into an ugly fight.

While Vishal tries to explain that since he doesn't have lunch, he must be given at least four parathas for breakfast. When everybody refuses to buy his explanation, Vishal approaches the captain, Shehnaaz Gill and puts forward his compliant to her. But, here Shehnaaz backs Paras and says that if Mahira doesn't want to make more parathas, he cannot force her to do so. This angers Vishal who shouts again, and in turn, Shehnaz also starts screaming at him. Now, Paras, Mahira and Shehnaz together gang up against Vishal.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek criticizes Sidharth Shukla for abusing women and getting aggressive; WATCH

Utimately, Madhurima Tuli takes up the charge and makes parathas for Vishal. Arguments don't stop as Shehnaz asks Vishal to take help from Madhurima to cook food for him. Again, Vishal gets infuriated and asks Shehnaaz not to order him and mind her own business. Later, Shehnaz says that she does not want to interfere between Mahira and Vishal.

Amidst all this Sidharth Shukla tries to settle things down and explains Vishal that he cannot force duties on someone if that person is not willing to do. He also tries to calm down Shehnaz. If the New Year has started on such a high note, we wonder what will happen in the coming days. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana upset as Asim Riaz sheds tears; Says, "I can't see him crying like this'



Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More