Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh needs medical attention after getting hit by frying pan by Madhurima Tuli

After Madhurima Tuli hit ex-flame Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan on Bigg Boss 13, the latter was visited by a doctor for medical assistance.

Bigg Boss 13 witnessed some intense high voltage drama after ex-flames Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli got involved in an ugly fight. Things got worse after Vishal spilled water on Madhurima following which the Chandrakanta actress ended up hitting up the television actor with a frying pan. This nasty fight grabbed a lot of eyeballs and was highly condemned by everyone including the Bigg Boss. In fact, many even took a funny jibe on the incident. Later, Vishal and Madhurima were punished by Bigg Boss and were sent to the jail in the house.

In fact, the former Nach Baliye 9 jodi was also not allowed to meet their loved ones during the family week on the popular reality show. And now as per the latest buzz, Vishal has been visited doctors inside the Bigg Boss house. According to a report published in India Forums, Vishal had suffered injury and swelling after being badly hit by Madhurima by a frying pan. Looks like this recent fight took a toll on the Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actor and he is in much pain at the moment.

Certainly, Vishal and Madhurima’s fight has been among the most talked about elements of the show this week. Now with the weekend approaching it will be interesting to see how host will react to the incident during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Besides, Bigg Boss 13 is also gearing up for another round of elimination this week, so we wonder if Vishal and Madhurima will manage to escape the eviction this time or one of them will have to bid adieu to the show now.

Credits :India Forums

