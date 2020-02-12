Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh pens special note to thank fans for their love; Says ‘You’re my true reward’

Days after Vishal Aditya Singh was eliminated from Bigg Boss 13, the television actor an overwhelming message expressing his gratitude towards his fans for their love and support.

Bigg Boss 13, which has been the talk of the town since its inception, bagged an extra spotlight with its interesting ensemble of wild card entries. However, among all the wild card contestants it was Vishal Aditya Singh that not only managed to garner maximum attention and was the last wild card to leave the house. And now, days after his elimination for the popular reality show, Vishal has penned an overwhelming message for his fans and thanked them for their love and support throughout his journey on Bigg Boss 13.

In a long post on social media, Vishal admitted being overwhelmed with the adulation coming his way courtesy his stint on the show. “I feel blessed to see that there are so many people who have smiles with me and stood by me all throughout my journey not only in #biggboss13 but also in this industry..!,” he wrote on Instagram. Furthermore, Vishal expressed his gratitude towards his fans for their endless support and stated that they are his true reward which he has earned in life.

Take a look at Vishal Aditya Singh’s overwhelming message for his fans:

Talking about Vishal’s journey on BB13, he has witnessed his share of ups and downs on the show. From being called as the most confused sanchalak to his mushy romance with ex-girlfriend with Madhurima Tuli and then their ugly fights including the fry pan incident, Vishal managed to be in the headlines throughout his stay. Interestingly, the television actor’s game often received mixed reviews from the audience but his desi swag had won millions of hearts.

