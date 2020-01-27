Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh’s brother on the show: He will end up as one of the top three contenders

Vishal Aditya Singh’s brother, Kunal, opened up about Bigg Boss 13 and how he feels that his brother is playing a fantastic game

Vishal Aditya Singh, Himanshi Khurana, Shefali Jariwala, Hindistani Bhau, and others entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as wild card entrants and amidst all of them, it is only Vishal Aditya Singh who is still surviving inside the house as the rest have gotten eliminated. Talking about the show, Vishal Aditya Singh is playing well, and he is mostly seen hanging out with Asim Riaz and . We all saw that when his ex-girlfriend, Madhurima Tuli, entered the house, he had a lot of fights with her so much so that Tuli got evicted from the show for getting physical with Vishal.

Now, in an interview, Vishal’s younger brother, Kunal Singh, got talking about the show and how he feels that his brother will end up as the top three contenders of the show. Kunal, while talking about the incident when his brother was rebuked for being unfair as a sanchalak, Kunal said that when earlier, when Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz had also cheated in the task but they were not pulled up then why did Bigg Boss suddenly become so strict with rules and scolded Vishal. “I don’t know what would be the exact punishment but all this makes it seem that the season is biased,” shared Kunal. Also, Kunal opened up about Bigg Boss 13 being biased towards Sidharth Shukla because he said that earlier, every contestant who pushed someone was thrown out, and here, Sidharth Shukla has done the same multiple times but no action has been taken against him which, for him, is quite unfair.

But Vishal’s brother feels that his brother is playing a great game and he feels that he will end up in Top 3. “He is playing a fantastic game and I feel he will end up as one of the top three contenders. He has been playing a strong game.” In today’s episode, we will see the family members of the gharwale enter the house to support them and while Kashmera Shah will enter to support Arti Singh, Shehnaaz’s brother will enter for his sister, Himanshi Khurana will enter for Asim and Vishal Gupta will be seen supporting Sidharth Shukla.

