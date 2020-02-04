Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh's eviction from Salman Khan's show leaves his fans disheartened

Twitter users are quite not happy with Vishal Aditya Singh's eviction from Bigg Boss 13. Here's what they said.

Vishal Aditya Singh, who entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card contestant is the recent one to bid adieu to the house. Yes, merely days before the finale, the Chandrakanta actor has been evicted from 's show. While many had already assumed that Vishal will be the one to say goodbye this time after Vikas Gupta and Shehbaaz saved Arti Singh from the nomination list, leaving him competing with Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharh Shukla. Ultimately, Salman Khan announced Vishal to be the contestant to leave the BB 13 house this time, breaking many hearts.

Though Vishal had a comparatively small journey in the BB 13 house, it was a fruitful one. From his Bihari accent to his jokes to his fights with co-contestants, the actor proved his mettle in the house. While off late, Vishal was called a confused person in the house, he played the game with dignity and looked like a strong player. However, despite all his misunderstandings with his fellow mate, while leaving the house, Vishal made sure to hug it out with them and apologized or whatever happened inside. His gesture has won many hearts.

Many of Vishal's fans took to their Twitter handle to express their disappointment after his elimination. While many lauded his game, some others blamed the makers for making it a fixed elimination. Many felt that Vishal shouldn't have been evicted before Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh.In majority many uttered that the handsome hunk will be missed inside the Bigg Boss 13 house now.

Check out some tweets from Vishal's fans:

@biggboss thinking you will break him but guess what? You have just made him gain respect from fans. He leaves the show with so much dignity. Much more than your fixed winner will ever get. Respect for #VishalAdityaSingh for maintaining his dignity #biggboss13 #bb13 pic.twitter.com/LIThwu6b6M — MM for Vishal (@MM21879772) February 1, 2020

The way #VishalAdityaSingh said Sorry to Siddharth,he prooved that he's a true gentleman...#ProudOfYouVishal

Don't ever change @vishalsingh713 bcz u r the best — Swaralipi Ghosh (@Swaralipi_Ghosh) February 3, 2020

#VishalAdityaSingh Miss you we will always be there for you pic.twitter.com/XDbskZarIW — Shraddha Srivastav (@Shraddh06228827) February 1, 2020

Gonna miss you #VishalAdityaSingh . We love u for ur calmness, genuineness. U r one of the deserving contestants of top5 . I hope u get more opportunities in life to live ur dream.

I m a proud fan of u @vishalsingh713 . #BiggBos13 @BiggBoss @ColorsTV — Dikshi (@Dikshi71845955) February 3, 2020

Very Sad.. #VishalAdityaSingh got evicted.. #BiggBoss13 The most genuine and Sensible contestant got evicted.. — Vishal Aditya Singh (@VishalAdityaS) February 3, 2020

#VishalAdityaSingh bhai you were given 'confused, joker.. weak' and other tags in the #BiggBoss13 house... But you've also earned a tag from the audience that's #respect... #BB13 @vishalsingh713 @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV

Izzat kamayi bhai aapne.. woh sabse upar hai. Well done! — mohit kumar verma (@mohit123crush) February 3, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Vishal deserved to be eliminated? Who do you think will be the next to leave th BB 13 house? Let us know in the comment section below.

