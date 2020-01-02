Bigg Boss 13: Vishal and Shefali Bagga manipulate Shehnaaz Gill; Say Sidharth Shukla never prioritises her

In the latest episode, Shefali Bagga and Vishal Aditya Singh will manipulate Shehnaaz Gill about Sidharth Shukla.

Bigg Boss 13 started its journey a few months back and as we speak, the show is another one and a half months away from its finale. As we speak, celebs such as Sidharth Shukla, , Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill and Shefali Jariwala, among others are locked inside the house and every week, on Weekend Ka Vaar, announces one name for eviction. Now, in the latest, besides all the fights and arguments over kitchen duties and captaincy tasks, we will see that Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Bagga will be seen creating a rift between Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. That’s right!

In the latest promo, we can see that Vishal and Shefali Bagga are telling the captain of the house i.e. Shehnaaz Gill that unlike her, Sidharth Shukla never prioritises her in his game plan and not just this, Bagga and Vishal will even go on to tell Shehnaaz that Sidharth gives important to Mahira Sharma over her. Now knowing Shehnaaz and her love for Shukla, she will get emotional. Well, it will be interesting to see whether Shehnaaz Gill will get manipulated by Shefali Bagga and Vishal Aditya Singh and pick up a fight with Sidharth.

Also, as part of the latest task, a huge basket will be tied on the contestant's back and they have to fill something. During the task, Sidharth and Vishal will as always get into an argument, and also Asim Riaz will pick up a fight with Sidharth Shukla. After the task, Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai also get into a war of words. Well, it will be interesting to see whether Shehnaaz will confront Sidharth Shukla over Mahira Sharma? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

