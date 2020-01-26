Bigg Boss 13: VJ Andy LASHES OUT at Shefali Jariwala for bullying Asim Riaz; Gauahar Khan agrees with him

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Andy Kumar received Gauahar Khan's appreciation as he raised his voice against Shefali Jariwala for poking Asim Riaz unabashedly. Here's what they said.

Ever since Himanshi Khurana got evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house, equations between Asim Riaz and Shefali Jariwala changed. Yes, the once best friends, have been at loggerheads and are often seen getting into verbal fights with each other. This is what exactly happened a few days ago. Asim was seen asking Shefali to get a table for him, to which the Kanta Laga girl replied in anger saying 'Tere Baap Ki Naukar Nahi Hu' (I'm not your father's servant). But, things did not stop there and escalated further, with Shefali going close to Asim calling him names. While some thought that Asim is the first person to poke always, others felt that Shefali is trying to instigate him. Though in yesterday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode bashed both of them for their behaviour, Shefali's actions have not gone down well with many, who have called her out as a 'Bully'.

Among them are ex Bigg Boss contestants Andy Kumar aka VJ Andy and Gauahar Khan. Both these persoanlities have been keenly watching the season 'tedha' and are also sharing their views on the happenings inside the house. Recently, Andy took to his Twitter account to lash out at Shefali for provoking Asim and opined that 'Girls can be bullies too! He said that Shefali standing over Asim with her leg up is utterly disgusting. Here, Asim tried to back off with the help of and Shehnaaz Gill. He asked, if the Kashmiri boy would've done the same thing, people would ask how can a man behave in such a manner with a woman. Gauhaar retweeted his tweet and agreed to Andy's views. She said that he is absolutely correct in his opinion. Well, this is not the first time Gauahar Khan has called out Shefali Jariwala. In the past also she had pointed out her for saying that Asim is a bully, whereas she is the one to poke him by teasing him with, 'Aaaasssssiiiimm'

Check out their tweets here:

Girls can be bullies too! @shefalijariwala standing over @imrealasim with her leg up is disgusting, #AsimRiaz pulled in @Shehnazgill123 & @TheRashamiDesai to defuse, If he did the same to #ShefaliZariwala all would say how can he do this 2 a woman. #AsimNeedsYouSalman @BiggBoss — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) January 25, 2020

What are your views on the same? Who do you think is wrong, Asim Riaz or Shefali Jariwala? Also, who according to you will leave the BB 13 house today? Let us know in the comment section below.

