Bigg Boss 13: Was Deepika Padukone supposed to promote Chhapaak on Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan?

Reports of Deepika Padukone leaving the sets of Bigg Boss 13 without promoting Chhapaak on weekend ka vaar with Salman Khan have been coming in. Here’s what we know about it.

It has been a weekly tradition that on Weekend ka Vaar with on Bigg Boss 13, celebs come to promote their upcoming films. Speaking of this, several reports of coming on Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar surfaced on social media via the khabri handles of the reality show. Speculations were rife that Deepika will promote Chhapaak with Salman on weekend ka vaar. However, later some handles tweeted that Deepika didn’t shoot for the weekend episode with Salman and left without promoting Chhapaak.

Now, a source revealed the truth about the same to Pinkvilla. A source shared, “Deepika was never supposed to shoot for Bigg Boss 13. The team never had BB in the plan for promotions. They wanted to concentrate on city tours. Given that the movie is on a serious subject, they wanted to avoid promoting on the reality show.” Well, last evening, Deepika and team of Chhapaak were snapped together at a special screening of the film after having launched the title song of the film. Amidst this, it was highly unlikely for the Chhapaak star to be a part of the show.

While fans of Deepika and Salman have been rooting to see them together and were excited with the reports of her coming on weekend ka vaar to promote Chhapaak. It seems that Chhapaak makers had never intended on Deepika going on the reality show to promote the serious film. Meanwhile, the other film which is releasing with Deepika’s Chhapaak, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, their lead cast was a part of Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman. and Kajol were present on the evening shoot of the weekend episode with Salman and a promo too was released of the same. Even shot for Panga promotions with Salman on Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar episode.

