Bigg Boss 13, Weekend Ka Vaar 23, Written Update: Salman Khan shows Rashami, Sidharth and others' fights

The fights in the Bigg Boss house take a toll on the entire house, leaving Salman Khan extremely angry at every single person in the house.

enters and the first thing he speaks about is how everyone has established their characters by now. Cut to, he shows everyone the fight from yesterday, the one which started off between Sidharth Shukla, , , and Asim Riaz, and then highlights how it became the fight of the entire house. We see Vishal Aditya Singh and Sidharth fighting. Their petty arguments continue and Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra too, join in. Sidharth continues to tease Rashami with 'Aisi' after his 'Aisi ladkiyan' comment. She also asks Vishal to come inside and not fight. Asim too comes to him, and they get into an argument as well. Meanwhile, Arhaan continues to try and explain things to Rashami, while Asim's fight with the rest continues. Rashami too, complaints before Vishal and others how no one took a stand for her, even though she does so every single time.

Shehnaaz Gill and Vikas Gupta, on the other hand, talk about Asim and discuss how he does so in order for people to feel pity for him. Shefali continues to speak against Asim before everyone, while Arhaan comes to Sidharth and shouts at him for going on his mother. Rashami and Sidharth too, fight with each other while Asim tries to calm them down. Meanwhile, Vikas suggests Sidharth to not speak to them at all, since they twist things then. Sidharth and Asim get into a fight all over again, and the arguments in the house only escalate. Meanwhile, Shefali Jariwala tells Vishal and Madhurima Tuli how Asim's equation with Rashami has changed, and then everyone gets talking against him. Asim, on the other hand, tries to have a fun time as he pretends to meditate while Rashami continues laughing. Sidharth then asks Arhaan 'Kitne din ki ulti ginti karni hai' and everyone has a fun time, including Asim.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Synopsis, Weekend Ka Vaar 23: Salman Khan lashes out on housemates post Sidharth, Rashami's fight)

Shehnaaz then talks about Sidharth to everyone and explains how she always has a problem and it affects her. Vikas, on the other hand, talks to Sidharth, and they both put their point of view forward. Shefali too, meanwhile, speaks to Rashami and gives an explanation about her statement to Asim. Arti Singh, asks Shehnaaz if she said she would send Arti out of the house if she could. Vishal and Sidharth get into a fight once again, and Madhurima too gets in between, shifting the fight between the two. Shehnaaz gets into a fight with Paras as the latter told what she told about Arti to her. Shehnaaz speaks to Arhaan and Asim about what just happened and says how she can tell things that will make Paras cry. Asim talks to Rashami about Vikas and says how he is spoiling the game, and the discussion continues.

After all of this, Salman is left wondering how Shehnaaz has her own story going on in the house, and how she has a problem with Sidharth speaking to others while she can speak to everyone she wants. Shefali Bagga, on the other hand, is trying to get Shehnaaz to speak to Sidharth. Meanwhile, Mahira and Sidharth speak to each other in actions, leaving Shehnaaz annoyed and hurt. Vikas then takes Shehnaaz out, and he along with Shefali Bagga talk about it. Vikas then makes Shehnaaz sleep beside Sidharth and she tries to talk to him but he refuses to. The next morning, Shehnaaz bursts into tears and Rashami tries to console her.

Mallika Sherawat then makes an entry in the house dancing to the 'Bheege hont tere' and has everyone excited. She asks everyone about what's going on and then calls Asim to check his 6 pack abs. They all have a fun time together and then kickstart the game 'Kabhi nahi to abhi sahi.' The game is about Mallika asking questions and if it is a no they have to do it right away. Post the game, Mallika asks the contenders for captaincy to tell her why would they make for a better captain than Asim, and so everyone does so, including Vishal, Madhurima, Shefali Jariwala, Arhaan, and Arti. Mallika then gives them placards that have 'overrule' written over it and she then gives the title of the opposing captain to Arti Singh. With that, she exits the house, while Paras, Vikas, and Shefali ask her to be careful with the placard. Shehnaaz, on the other hand, is left crying after constantly being called the jealous one, while Arti and Bagga console her. Arti speaks to Sidharth about it, and he too seems to be annoyed with Shehnaaz's behaviour.

And now, Salman is back, with some more complaints from the housemates and shows how they continuously disobey Bigg Boss and shows another fight between Asim and Sidharth. The fight escalates, while Salman says how patience level gets better dealing with such people with maturity. The fight only gets worse when Asim gets angry at Paras and the fight escalates with Sidharth, Rashami and others. Rashami and Sidharth make things worse when they both spill tea at each other, while Sidharth gets physically violent with Arhaan. Everyone tries to stop the two, while Rashami continues to fight.

Meanwhile, everyone is fighting amongst themselves, and both, Sidharth and Rashami express their anger upon people around them. On the other hand, Arti tries to understand what is going on, while Rashami screams, and yells that she is ready to go out of the house and does not want to stay here. Paras and Shehnaaz get into an argument too over Sidharth and things they tell. Mahira too, joins in and expresses all her annoyance right there.

The fights escalate further and Rashami then goes onto talk about Paras' girlfriend. Sidharth loses his cool while Vikas tries to calm him down.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More