Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Hina Khan shares selfie with Salman Khan as she promotes hacked on the show

Hina Khan shared a photo from the sets of Bigg Boss 13 as she poses with Salman Khan and fans are going gaga over it. Check it out.

's journey has definitely been one that has inspired many, and in fact, she is someone who has made her own path and how. Right from her debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to her shift to reality shows and then, the big starry appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2019, to now, her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's film, Hacked, Hina Khan has come a long way and her journey is one that has been full of growth.

Throughout this journey of hers, Bigg Boss has played an important role since she donned the title of the most fashionable television star post that, and there's been no looking back ever since. Hina has made multiple appearances on the show post her stint in Bigg Boss 11, but this Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 13 is going to be special as she will be promoting her film this time around. Hina shared a happy selfie with host and also wrote a message along with it.

Check out Hina Khan's photo with Salman Khan:

Hina Khan wrote, "And we meet again.. And this time for my film #Hacked Thank you for all your appreciation and love @beingsalmankhan And thank you for your kind words Thank you @colorstv for always supporting me and loving me so much Yes #BiggBoss changed it all (touchwood) #FromTelevisionToFilms #WhenMissKhanMetMrKhan It’s been quite a journey phewww Plz watch #Hacked on 7th feb 2020."

