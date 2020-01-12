Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Salman Khan enters the house after lashing out at Shehnaaz Gill

Looks like Salman Khan will lose his cool and decide to pay a visit to Shehnaaz Gill inside the house. Here's a glimpse of it.

Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed many firsts in the house this time around, and one of them happened just yesterday, when took the winning team out on a ride. The contestants to go out were Shehnaaz Gill, Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Jariwala, Vishal Aditya Singh and Arti Singh. Now, while that was one of the highlights of the episode yesterday, what also has our attention is lashing out at Shehnaaz for her antics inside the house.

Now, while we have seen a glimpse of how mad does Salman get in yesterday's episode already, looks like it is not going to stop at that this time around. Not only is Salman seen shouting at her and asking her to behave, but in the promo, we see him enter the Bigg Boss house, and while she sits in the garden area, Salman talks to the housemates, expressing his disappointment and anger. Sidharth Shukla goes to get Shehnaaz inside, however, she refuses to do so and so Salman is seen asking him to come back inside. Later, when Shehnaaz requests Salman to talk to him, he refuses to do so.

Check out the video of Salman Khan entering the Bigg Boss 13 house:

Will Salman calm down and hear Shehnaaz out or is this going to be the end of her journey? Will Shehnaaz leave the show for real? What do you think about all of this? Drop your comments in the section below.

Credits :Instagram

