Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Salman Khan lashes out at Shehnaaz Gill for acting up

Shehnaaz Gill will get an earful from Salman Khan in today's episode and well, it looks like it won't go very well with her after all. Check out the preview here.

One of the highlights from today's episode is going to be paying a visit to the housemates and well, looks like there is more to it and it won't stop there. Since it is Weekend Ka Vaar, in what seems to have become a ritual for the housemates and himself, he will be seen giving an earful to the housemates for the week gone by. And well, this time, in probably what seems to be a first, Shehnaaz Gill will also be on the list.

In the preview, not only did we see Deepika tell the housemates about the surprise that they are in for, but it also saw Salman yelling at Shehnaaz Gill for her behaviour. He first tells her about the jealousy factor and in fact, when Shehnaaz goes on to star crying and sits down right there telling that she does not want to be on the show, Salman tells that that he will not put up with the drama and that she can leave the show if she wants to. We also saw in one of the promos how Shehnaaz goes and sits at the gate while Sidharth Shukla tries to calm her down.

Check out Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill's video here:

Meanwhile, the comedy club is going on in the show right now and we will see the second set of performances in today's episode. As has already been reported, the two winning contestants happen to be none other than Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz.

