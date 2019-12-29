Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sunny Leone wishes Salman Khan with a chocolate cake on his birthday

Sunny Leone celebrates Salman Khan's birthday on Bigg Boss 13 as she arrives on the show for Weekend Ka Vaar.

Bigg Boss 13 is in its week 13 and the contestants are gearing up for cut throat competition. Amidst the fights, arguments, tasks and more, the members locked up in the house wait for Weekend Ka Vaar when enters the scene through Me Tv for a chit chat session with the contestants. While the actor gives a reality check to each one of them and chides them when he sees something wrong going on, conversation with Sallu Bhai is the only link that the housemates have with the outside world. Besides, the actor also keeps the environment light-hearted with his humour and jokes in between.

As Salman Khan celebrated his 54th birthday recently, team Bigg Boss planned a surprise for the actor. wished Salman Khan with a chocolate cake as she arrived on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. As seen in the promo video, Sunny brings a two-tier chocolate cake for Salman post which they play the iconic game that Salman plays with every star gracing the show on the weekends. Sunny and Salman are to stuff a macaroon in their mouth turn by turn and speak out a word, the other one has to guess the word that they are saying.

Sunny Leone celebrates Salman Khan birthday in a unique way on BB Set pic.twitter.com/wh5Y6VhjYj — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) December 29, 2019

Sunny Leone herself has been a contestant on the show. She entered the Bigg Boss house in season fifth after which she signed Jism 2 with Mahesh Bhatt. The actress was offered the film by Mahesh Bhatt on the reality show itself. The show was hosted by Salman Khan. Salman came on board with season four and the actor has been the face of Bigg Boss for 10 years now. As seen in another video, Bigg Boss surprises Salman Khan with a flashback video on spanning a decade on the show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan gets emotional on completing 10 years on the show

Credits :Twitter

Read More