Bigg Boss 13: Who deserves to be in the top 3? Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill or others? COMMENT

Bigg Boss 13: The grand finale is set to be this weekend but the final seven contestants will face a mid-week eviction before the grand finale. Who do you think will make it to the top 3? Shoot your answers in the comments below.

's show Bigg Boss 13 has finally entered its finale week and things have been getting interesting with each passing day. As they inch closer to the final day of 15 February, the top 7 contestants who have come this far include , Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh. The grand finale is set to be this weekend and the contestants got a glimpse of the same as they were shown the trophy in the latest episode.

However, it is not going to be a cake walk for the seven contestants as they need to prove why they deserve their place in the final. This season of Bigg Boss has created a huge buzz and has left die-hard fans of the show completely divided. While on one hand Asim Riaz's fans make him trend on Twitter, Sidharth Shukla's fans can to got to great lengths to prove their love.

As the D-day approaches, there will be a mid-week eviction and the stakes are extremely high. Vicky Kaushal will be coming inside the house and dropping the bombshell announcement.

So who do you think is deserving enough to be in the top 3? Let us know your answers in the comments section below.

1. Shehnaaz Gill

2. Sidharth Shukla

3. Rashami Desai

4. Arti Singh

5. Paras Chhabra

6. Asim Riaz

7. Mahira Sharma

Credits :Pinkvilla

