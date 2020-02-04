Bigg Boss 13: Will Rashami Desai work with Sidharth Shukla post their journey on Salman Khan’s show? Find out

Rashami Desai, who was often seen getting into ugly tiffs with Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13, has opened up on the possibilities of working with him after the show.

Bigg Boss 13 is in its last leg now and the show has had its share of controversies across its journey. We have seen almost all contestants getting involved in the blame game and making attempts to pull each other down. Amid all the fights, and Sidharth Shukla’s nasty argument grabbed a major spotlight as the duo were washing each other’s dirty linen in public. In fact, things also turned nasty between them after intervened and got into a physical fight with Sidharth.

While Rashami and Sidharth’s animosity became the talk of the town, the recent change in the equation has also left everyone intrigued. Lately, we say the Dil Se Dil Tak Pair were seen burying the hatchet and sharing cordial terms with each other. So, when the contestants came out for a press conference, their changed equation once again became the topic of discussion. In fact, Rashami was also quizzed about if she is willing to work with Sidharth after the show. To this, the Uttaran actress stated that she might share the screen space again with Sidharth.

However, she also quipped saying that this time she wouldn't want to play the role of a barren lady like she played in their last project Dil Se Dil Tak.

On the other hand, Sidharth also didn’t deny the possibilities of working together in future. Given their onscreen chemistry, it will be interesting to see if the two will be working together anytime soon.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Rashami’s beau Arhaan has been upset with her budding friendship with Sidharth. However, Arhaan rubbished the reports and called it a great move by Rashami.

