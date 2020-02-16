Bigg Boss 13 Winner: Gauahar Khan on Sidharth Shukla's victory, Says 'Asim Riaz had qualities of the winner'

Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Here's how Asim Riaz's supporter, Gauahar Khan has reacted to Sidharth Shukla winning the Salman Khan Show.

The much-awaited finale of Bigg Boss 13 is finally over with Dil Se Dil Tak actor emerging as the winner of the season. He has defeated Kashimir boy Asim Riaz in the race to the trophy and has taken a whooping prize money of 40 lakhs home. Sidharth's journey on the show has been a roller coaster ride. From his aggression to wittiness to his flirty nature, the actor showed many shades of his personality. He climbed popularity charts in no time and had been one of the audience's favourite. Asim and Sidharth were seen as great friends in the beginning but eventually turned out to be at loggerheads.

While many are hailing and rejoicing Sidharth's big victory, others are calling the show biased as they feel he was the pre-decided winner by the makers. On the other hand, Asim's fans are are shedding tears as the Kashmiri model couldn't bag the titled despite such an amazing journey. Gauahar Khan, who was rooting for Asim since the beginning of the show has now reacted to Asim's defeat by Sidharth Shukla. She took to Twitter after the big announcement and wrote, 'The true qualities that a winner should have possessed, were only in Asim Riaz. His journey video said it all.' Well, loooks like the actress isn't quite happy with Sidharth's win.

Take a look at Gauahar's tweet here:

Truly the qualities that a winner should’ve possessed , were in ASIM ! His journey video said it all ! #MyWinnerASIM ...... — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 15, 2020

For the unversed, the Bigg Boss 13 grand finale witnessed some amazing performances. From and Sidharth Shukla's sensuous dance to Asim Riaz and Sidharth's big fight to 's power-packed dance on Dabangg 3 song Munna Badnaam Hua, all this definitely made the grand finale of the most successful season a worthy and entertaining watch. Also, the tense atmosphere on the show was diffused with the entry of comedian Sunil Grover, who poked fun at the finalists in his witty andaaz. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you feel Sidharth's win was justified? Do you also think Asim should have won the title? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

