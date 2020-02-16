Bigg Boss 13 Winner: Kamya, Vindu, Manveer, Maahi Vijj, Deepak Thakur rejoice after Sidharth Shukla's big win

Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Kamya Punjabi, Vindu Dara Singh, Manveer Gurjar, Maahi Vijj, Deepak Thakur grinning from ear to ear after Sidharth Shukla's big win on Salman Khan's show.

The winner of Bigg Boss season 13 has finally been declared and it is none other than Sidharth Shukla. Yes, the Balika Vadhu actor bagged the trophy and prize money of Rs. 40 lakhs. He defeated Kashmiri model Aism Riaz to bag the title. The BB 13 journey has been a roller-coaster ride for all the contestants. After twisting tasks, extreme challenges and staying away from the luxuries for 140 days, Sidharth Shukla was declared as the BB 13's ultimate winner.

The Dil Se Tak Tak actor's big win has sent happy waves on social media, with fans rejoicing his victory. Since the very beginning of the show, many assumed that he might emerge as the winner, and voila, here it is! Fans of the actor going gaga over Sidharth's big win and can't control their emotions on seeing him hold the winner's trophy. Among people who are happy are also ex BB contestants Kamya Punjabi, Vindu Dara Singh, Manveer Gurjar, Maahi Vijj, Deepak Thakur, who had been supporting Sid, ever since the 'tedha' season started. As soon as declared Shukla as the winner, all of them took to their Twitter handles to share their happiness and shower Sid with praises.

Take a look at what they had to say after Sid's ultimate victory:

Arre jeet gaye jeet gaye jeet gayeeeeee.... Mubarak ho hum sabko n to our winner ofcourse @sidharth_shukla @ColorsTV #BBWinnerSid #biggboss — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) February 15, 2020

Love you alwyz!! Letssssss partiiiiiiiiii @RealVinduSingh Paaji!!!! Aur Haan main to kabhi kabhi tweeter par aaya.. lekin Aap ke liye Salute banta hai.. start to end #SidharthShukIa ke sath khade rahe!!! HipHipHurray for U https://t.co/IvqyLCDOOE — Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) February 15, 2020

Just like all the years, the grand finale of the witnessed the presence of the ex-contestants and the families of all the finalists gracing the show along with Salman Khan and other special guests entertaining the audience. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you happy with Sidharth winning BB 13? Let us know in the comment section below.

