Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla announces his comeback on social media; Fans trend #WelcomeBackSid

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla fans are going berserk and they've a valid reason to do so. Take a look.

Sidharth Shukla, who had been locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house for more than 140 days, is back in action now. The actor emerged as the winner of the 'tedha' season as he defeated Asim Riaz in the grand finale. Post his winning streak, the handsome hunk has been spending his leisure time in the gym, with close friends and his family. Ever since his stint on 's show, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor has gained massive popularity.

He now has his fan army, who proudly calls them 'SidHearts'. They keep a tab of everything and anything the actor does. From his gym sessions to his fun meetings with pals, Sid's fans have a keen eye on all his doings. And Sid also doesn't disappoint them, as he shares glimpses on social media. Recently, Sidharth shared an adorable picture with his BB 13 bestie Shehnaaz Gill, as he kind of announced his comeback on social media with, 'Back again #myfirstpost.' And fans just went berserk to see their favorite making this grand and beautiful return. To welcome him with loads to love and luck, they've started a new trend, #WelcomeBackSid. Fans are reminiscing Sidharth's awe-inspiring stay in the BB 13 house. Not only this, but they're also expressing their support, love, and care for their beloved.

Take a look at Sidhearts tweets here:

I'll stand by sid no matter what....

Toh agar mein akeli bhi bachi hongi toh bhi chalega but I'll never ever stop adoring him or supporting him.... My love for him overpowers each and every thing..... #WelcomeBackSid — Saylee hatim (@HatimSaylee) February 26, 2020

For SidHearts, only you matter Sid. Your happiness, success and peace of mind. We don't care about anyone else @sidharth_shukla

We'll have your back, come what may. #WelcomeBackSid — Divya Devis (@DevisDivya) February 26, 2020

Tb to connection week fun.

The idea of connections was a total crap but sid chhaya hua tha pury week as usual :) #WelcomeBackSid pic.twitter.com/cdznPvHl5X — Mehreen (@coco9ut) February 26, 2020

I Love you WholeHeartedly (｡♡‿♡｡)@sidharth_shukla . You are awesome ()

Cannot get Enough of you.()#WelcomeBackSid (. ) pic.twitter.com/L3FwT77WBL — Tanvi Rajor SidHeart (@RajoraTanvi) February 26, 2020

Paji Hum sab #SidHearts apke Leadership ki wajah se hi ek sath rah paaye U r Strong supporter of Sidhearts n @sidharth_shukla

Appreciate all ur day n night hardwork for him

U r backbone of SidHearts

Cant forget the moment when u were gone in BB13!!!#WelcomeBackSid pic.twitter.com/WH4qDEIUYW — Ananya (@M_UniqueSoul) February 26, 2020

Am a proud Solo SidHeart

Nd wll respct Sid's decision at evry step of his lyf and career

But wll never evr accept SidNax shitty bond chahe kitni galiya dedo..Sid ki uske sath bond ka vasta dedo bt m not an idiot Jo bhuljaye leechnz aur usk fans ki harkate #WelcomeBackSid — Dr.SHEETAL (@MyBlueBeRry1) February 26, 2020

#WelcomeBackSid@sidharth_shukla is the heart of Galaxy We solo Sidhearts are stars that always revolves around him Shining THROUGH his powerful light And protecting him like Rock from the very first day. Sidhearts Chamakte raho~ Haters & shippers jalte raho — () (@Mit_uuuu) February 26, 2020

Well, we must say, we've never seen such a fan club before. Sidharth is indeed lucky to have such loving supporters, who are there in his thick and thin. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want Sidharth to make a comeback on small-screen also? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla declares he is competing with himself in THIS morning picture; Check out

Credits :Twitter

Read More