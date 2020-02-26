  1. Home
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla announces his comeback on social media; Fans trend #WelcomeBackSid

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla fans are going berserk and they've a valid reason to do so. Take a look.
Sidharth Shukla, who had been locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house for more than 140 days, is back in action now. The actor emerged as the winner of the 'tedha' season as he defeated Asim Riaz in the grand finale. Post his winning streak, the handsome hunk has been spending his leisure time in the gym, with close friends and his family. Ever since his stint on Salman Khan's show, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor has gained massive popularity. 

He now has his fan army, who proudly calls them 'SidHearts'. They keep a tab of everything and anything the actor does. From his gym sessions to his fun meetings with pals, Sid's fans have a keen eye on all his doings. And Sid also doesn't disappoint them, as he shares glimpses on social media. Recently, Sidharth shared an adorable picture with his BB 13 bestie Shehnaaz Gill, as he kind of announced his comeback on social media with, 'Back again #myfirstpost.' And fans just went berserk to see their favorite making this grand and beautiful return. To welcome him with loads to love and luck, they've started a new trend, #WelcomeBackSid. Fans are reminiscing Sidharth's awe-inspiring stay in the BB 13 house. Not only this, but they're also expressing their support, love, and care for their beloved. 

Take a look at Sidhearts tweets here: 

Well, we must say, we've never seen such a fan club before. Sidharth is indeed lucky to have such loving supporters, who are there in his thick and thin. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want Sidharth to make a comeback on small-screen also? Let us know in the comment section below. 

