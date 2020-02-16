Bigg Boss 13 Winner: Sidharth Shukla declared the undisputed winner for Salman Khan's reality show

Bigg Boss 13 Winner: Sidharth Shukla has been declared the undisputed winner of Bigg Boss 13 finale. Read on.

Bigg Boss 13 Winner: Considered to be one of the longest seasons in the history of the reality show, Bigg Boss 13 finally comes to an end with Sidharth Shukla bagging the trophy and prize money. The actor had been the audience's favourite since the beginning of the show despite his aggression. Fans all over had been showering immense love on their favourite actor. Sidharth faced tough competition with Asim Riaz who also enjoyed immense fan following himself and rose to fame from almost nothing.

Sidharth was known for his witty self and aggression inside. Though he started on a great note with Asim Riaz, practically sharing a brotherhood bond, things went up the hill eventually with the two at loggerheads. Sidharth's chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill was loved immensely with fans shipping them as SidNaaz. Not just that, his camaraderie and the love and hate relationship with were also one of the highlights. If not showing aggression, Sidharth was considered one of the sharpest players since the first week.

During his stay inside the house, Sidharth was even diagnosed with typhoid, but the actor did not opt-out of the show and continued to play with the help of inhouse medical help. Sidharth's equation with Shefali Jariwala, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma also improved during their stay inside the house and his nok-jhok with Arti Singh continued to enthrall the audience.

Congratulations, Sidharth Shukla! Do you think he deserved to win the Bigg Boss season 13? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shinde makes SHOCKING claims about Sidharth Shukla; Says ‘He used to hit me’

ALSO READ | Sidharth Shukla Bigg Boss 13 Journey: His bond with Asim Riaz to SidNaaz, all about this 'one man army' guy

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's THESE fights made headlines

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More