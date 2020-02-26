Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla declares he is competing with himself in THIS morning picture

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's morning picture is all about self love and self care. Take a look.

Sidharth Shukla has been making headlines ever since he bagged the trophy of Bigg Boss 13. The actor had a fantastic win, which he and his fans are celebrating till date, even though the show got over almost 15 days ago. Well, celebrations are a must, after all, Sidharth emerged as the 'undisputed winner' of the 'tedha' season. Though his fans are yearning to see him on-screen again, Sidharth has yet not finalized any project. However, this doesn't keep him away from interacting with his fans.

Sidharth has been sharing glimpses from his life with fans through his social media handles almost every day. From his heavy workout sessions at the gym to his outings to his meet-ups with Shehnaaz Gill, the handsome hunk is keeping his fans completely engaged. And to make everyone's morning brighter and better, just a few hours ago, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor shared an endearing morning picture. In the picture, Sidharth is seen glaring into a mirror, and the intense look on his face has got us swooned already. To add the picture's awesomeness are Sidharth's pumped-up biceps and a little messy hair. He captioned it as, 'Competing with myself' and wished everyone a very good morning. Well, if mornings are going to be filled with such awe-inspiring pictures, then it is surely a 'good' one.

Take a look at Sidharth's morning picture here:

Well, with his toned physique, it is evident that the Balika Vadu actor is pushing all his boundaries to attain the 'perfect body. Pictures and videos of his gym seshs go viral almost every day, and we're drooling over the way he is sweating it out. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

