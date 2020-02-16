Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla expresses gratitude towards fans through a heartfelt message; Watch VIDEO

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards fans through the medium of a video that he shared on social media. Check it out.

After a long wait, Bigg Boss 13 finally witnessed the much – awaited grand finale a few hours back. While Sidharth Shukla was declared the undisputed winner of the season, Asim Riaz, on the other hand, became the first runner up. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill came out as the second runner up followed by and Arti Singh. Well, of course, it was a close call between Sidharth and Asim who are equally popular among fans but at last, the former won the trophy.

Recently, Sidharth has shared a video on social media in which he has expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards his fans through a special message. The actor thanked his fans for supporting him throughout his journey. He further expressed his gratitude towards everyone for standing by him which made everything possible. Sidharth then asked his fans to love him as he still really needs their support. The actor signs off by hoping and praying that he does not do something that disappoints his fans.

Check out Sidharth Shukla’s Instagram post:

Speaking about his journey inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, Sidharth had been making a lot of headlines ever since his entry into the reality show. He specifically grabbed attention because of his aggressive nature and behaviour towards fellow housemates. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor shared a great rapport with fellow housemate Asim at the beginning of the show which deteriorated gradually. Sidharth’s close proximity with Shehnaaz Gill also caught the attention of the audience and fans loved them so much that the trend #SidNaaz became viral on social media.

Credits :Instagram

