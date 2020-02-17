Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla gives major fitness goals as he sweats out in the gym; See Pic

After winning Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla was spotted hitting the gym as he underwent a rigorous training.

Sidharth Shukla is hogging the spotlight ever since he has won Bigg Boss 13. The television actor, who was among the most popular contestants on the popular reality show, had won millions of hearts with his strong game and never give up spirit. Despite facing strong competition from Asim Riaz, Sidharth managed to clinch the title and is currently basking in the success of his victory. While the Dil Se Dil Tak actor is overwhelmed with the adulation coming his way, he has now returned to his daily routine.

Recently, the Bigg Boss 13 winner, who returned home after over four months, was giving major fitness goals after he was spotted sweating it out in the gym. Dressed in a black t-shirt, Sidharth looked a little worn out post a rigorous workout. To note, Salman had advised him to get back in a good shape as Sidharth had put on a little weight during his stay in the show. And it seems the Balika Vadhu star took it quite seriously.

Take a look at Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s picture from the gym:

Talking about Sidharth, the actor has been a popular name in the television world and won a massive fan following with his performance in shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. Besides, he had also won the stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. In fact, his strong will and never give up spirit on Bigg Boss 13 also won him a lot of appreciation from the fans and celebrities.

