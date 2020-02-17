Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is HAPPY about Shehnaaz Gill’s swayamvar; Wishes her a great life ahead

As Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up for her swayamvar on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has wished her best in the life.

Bigg Boss 13 might have come to an end with Sidharth Shukla emerging as the winner but its craze is still on among the audience as everyone is still cherishing the best moments of the show. Amid all the amazing moments, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry was one of the best things on the popular reality show. Throughout the show, the audience as rooting for SidNaaz go be together forever. And while everyone was in awe of their mushy romance, Shehnaaz Gill’s swayamvar came as a surprise for everyone.

To note, Shehnaaz will be finding a groom for herself on national television in the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. While the show is already grabbing the eyeballs, speculations were also on about Sidharth’s reaction to this swayamvar. And now Sidharth has finally reacted to Shehnaaz’s swayamvar and stated that he is really happy for the Bigg Boss 13 contestant’s wedding and also wished a great life ahead. “I am very happy that she is going to get married and I hope she has a great life from here on,” Sidharth told Peeing Moon.

To note, not only Shehnaaz, but Paras Chhabra will also be seen finding himself a bride on the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The duo, who had entertained the audience with their khatti-meethi chemistry on Bigg Boss 13, will now be seen helping each other their respective life partners through this popular reality show. While the promos are grabbing a lot of attention, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will be going on air tonight on Colors.

