Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla shares a PHOTO with the trophy, Says 'Longstanding dream is fulfilled'

Sidharth Shukla who walked back home as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 is on cloud nine post his big win. Take a look.

After over four long months of drama, fights, romance and laughter, Bigg Boss 13 bid a heartfelt goodbye to everyone. The 'tedha' season finally got his winner in Sidharth Shukla. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor defeated Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill to bag the trophy and the prize money of 40 lakhs. And ever since the big victory, Sidharth fans and supporters cannot keep calm. They have been showering the handsome hunk with praises, love, blessings and congratulatory messages.

Now, to treat his fans and thank them for this consistent support, Sidharth has taken to his Instagram account to share a note of appreciation for all #SidHearts and express his happiness about the big win. Sharing an awe-inspiring picture with the prestigious BB 13 trophy in the hand and a huge smile of face, Sidharth wrote, 'As they say, all is well that ends well. And it definitely is more than well when you wake up to finally see your longstanding dream being fulfilled. Which we are sure has been truly satisfying for everybody who has been a part of #Sidhearts as well as all those lovely well-wishers who have supported him throughout!' Well, looks like this note has been shared by his official team, but it surely depicts the winner's feelings and pride.

Take a look at the handsome picture here:

Talking about the Balika Vadhu actor's journey on the 's show, it has been full of ups and downs. While some blasted him for his uncontrollable aggression, others loved him for his bonding with Shehnaaz Gill and standing by his team. Well, all said and done, Sidharth was a a true name and a force people identified with inside the house. He not only got a lot of support from fans but also from the industry. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you happy with Sidharth bagging the BB 13 title? Let us know in the comment section below.

