Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla shells out major workout goals as he shares a sneak peek of his gym sesh

Bigg Boss 13 is over, but many of us still cannot get over the craze and madness. And the contestants also are not missing out on any chance to interact with their fans. Whether it is , Asim Riaz, Shehnaz Gill or Sidharth Shukla, all are trying to fill in the emptiness of BB 13 for their supporters through their social handles. Be it a casual day or a get-together, we're getting to know all about their happenings. While others are enjoying after a four-month stay in the controversial house, BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla seems to be back in action. He is seen sending fitness goals with his rigorous workout sessions at the gym.

Sidharth recently shared a sneak peek from his heavy workout sesh, where he is seen pumping up his biceps. After giving us major fitness motivation as he sweated it out, he waved to his fans and also gave a flying kiss. Not only this, but the actor also sent out a sweet message for all Sidhearts (his fan army). He is heard saying, 'Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and support. It means a lot. The win is a win, because of you all. Thank you.' The video has been shared by one of Sidharth and Shenaaz Gill's fan pages, and it is now making rounds on social media. Sidharth was all smiles as he interacted with his fans. He wore a dark grey t-shirt teamed up with a pair of matching lowers (shorts) and shoes. Well, if you're a Sidheart, you might know how much Sidharth loves his shorts!