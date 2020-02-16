Bigg Boss 13 Winner: Sidharth Shukla wins Salman Khan's Show defeating Aism Riaz; His fans cannot keep calm

Bigg Boss 13 finale winner: Sidharth Shukla has been announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 by Salman Khan. He took home the trophy and the prize money. Asim Riaz was declared the first-runner up. Here's how fans reacted to the Dil Se Dil Tak actor's victory.

Sidharth Shukla has emerged as Bigg Boss 13 winner after the big finale Saturday night. Yes, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor is the winner of the 'tedha' season. Ahead of the big announcement by , Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, whose on and off bonding on the show made headlines, found themselves as the top two finalists on the show. While Sidharth celebrated the big win with the Bigg Boss 13 trophy and the prize money of Rs 40 lakh, Asim was announced as the first runner-up of BB13 finale.

Apart from Sidharth and Asim, , Shehnaaz Gill, and Arti Singh also formed the top five list of finalists. In an interesting twist on the Bigg Boss 13 finale, the top six contestants were given the chance to leave the finale with a chunk of the prize money. And it was Paras Chhabra who chose to leave the show and walk back home after taking the money bag of Rs 10 lakh. Host Salman Khan congratulated Sidharth Shukla for the win and he celebrated with his family and ex-contestants on the stage.

With the Balika Vadhu actor lifting the trophy in his hands after surviving four and a half months inside the controversial house, fans couldn't keep calm. They showered him with loads of praise and good wishes. Sidharth's victory has made fans dance in merriment and are utterly rejoiced.

Take a look at how fans are celebrating Sidharth's victory:

Thank you everyone for voting for our hero #SidharthShukIa

Ohhh I'm so happy can't control my emotions...@sidharth_shukla @TherealAtif008 https://t.co/fYaopGrzDW — Kawsar24 (@Kawsar244) February 15, 2020

Jeet gye hm log #sidhearts we won...

Starting se ab tk ka saara pyaar rang laya....

Congratulations everyone

I'm so bloody happy right now...#SidharthShukIa I'll miss you pic.twitter.com/2qLhb1NHWH — Aparna Pandey(sidheart) (@aparna_pandey_8) February 15, 2020

Sidharth has been one of the most loved contestants on the show. He was already a popular face on the small screen for playing the lead role opposite Rashami Desai in the Balika Vadhu. While many called him out for his aggression, others love him for always standing tall with his team. Nonetheless, everything seems to have worked for him as his fans were impressed by his conduct and journey. Are you happy seeing Sidharth lift the trophy? Let us know in the comment section below.

