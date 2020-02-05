Bigg Boss 13: Wrestler John Cena shares Asim Riaz’s picture on social media and fans are intrigued

Asim Riaz, who is among the top 7 contestants of Bigg Boss 13, made it to the headlines after renowned wrestler John Cena shared his picture on social media.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz has been enjoying a massive fan following ever since he has entered the BB house and as the show is inching towards its grand finale, his fans are leaving no stone unturned to support him. And while they are busy setting new records of tweets on micro-blogging site Twitter, Asim’s fan army got a big reason to rejoice as renowned international wrestler John Cena shared the BB13 contestant’s picture on his official social media handle.

Needless to say, Cena’s post has left the fans are intrigued and the netizens are quizzing of the renowned wrestler is a Bigg Boss 13 fan. In fact, many even quizzed if John Cena was pinning hopes for Asim’s win in the popular reality show. And while this post has sparked curiosity among Asim’s follower, much to their disappointment there’s no connection between BB13 contestant and John Cena. In fact, the renowned wrestler had clarified that he often shares random pictures on Instagram and there isn’t any logic behind why he shares a picture. Given his recent post, looks like it was Asim Riaz who caught his fancy lately.

Take a look at John Cena’s post for Asim Riaz:

Meanwhile, Asim has emerged as the most talked about contestant on BB13 and has been playing a strong game in the house. In fact, speculations are rife about him making it to the grand finale of the show. Besides, his love affair with Himanshi Khurana and frequent tiffs with Sidharth Shukla also made him the talk of the town lately. Do you think Asim will make it to BB13 finale? Share your views in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Read More