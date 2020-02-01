Bigg Boss 13 Written Update February 1, 2020: Shehnaaz loses calm on Sidharth for calling out her character

The captaincy task gets canceled while Arti Singh is saved from nomination. At the end of it all, another task follows while fights become as big a part of it as well.

The episode starts with an argument between Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra over the bori and both of them shout at the top of their voices, with one fight leading to the other. Arti Singh and too, get into an argument over hiding the notes and stealing them. Vikas Gupta argues with Shahbaz over what happened during the task yesterday while Arti and Rashami continue fighting. Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill indulge in some adorable banter while Paras, Asim, and Mahira get into some arguments. It is then Mahira who empties the bori while housemates collect the cash.

The buzzer then rings and the counting of money begins with Shahbaz and team having 500 notes while the opposite team of Vikas wins. He decides to oust Vishal Aditya Singh and Arti Singh from the race for captaincy. Meanwhile, Kashmera tries to explain to Arti how Vikas is not standing by her and she also goes onto confront Vikas. Shahbaz and team plan their game ahead while Vikas discusses the captaincy with Sidharth.

Vikas goes to Devoleena Bhattacharjee and others that he will play his game if people come and attack him and that is followed by an argument. Shehnaaz goes to Vikas and argues with him and tells him that he can threaten someone else and this won't work here. Meanwhile, Shefali Jariwala highlights how all these people don't care who becomes the captain but they don't want Paras or Mahira to become the captain. The buzzer rings and Asim throws the cash away while Himanshi Khurana faints.

Arti loses her calm and walks up to Shefali Jariwala telling her she should recall what she did during the last task and both of them shout at the top of their voice. Sidharth takes things to his hands and shuts everyone up during the ongoing fight. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz talks to Kashmera and Vishal's brother that she wants to break this relation now and takes Sidharth along. She calls him and tells him that she does not want to get hurt and so she does not want to talk to him for the remaining two weeks. Arti goes to Sidharth and asks him what is going on and they all discuss what is going on.

Shehnaaz tries to clear things out telling him that why are they playing if who they want to win won't and also tells him that she feels he himself does not want to win. Both of their argument follows and he then walks away from her. She goes to him after a while and tells him he does not understand her at all and tells him that they should break the promise. Himanshi returns to the house and everyone decides to let her rest.

Vishal and Vikas get into an argument once again, this time over household duties and then an argument follows between Vishal and Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth brings Madhurima Tuli in the conversation and Vishal loses his calm. Bigg Boss then reprimands everyone for the task getting canceled yet again. Bigg Boss then asks Shahbaz and Vikas to come to the confession room since they were the only two with notes in their lockers and gives them the right to save someone from the nominations from the four contestants nominated, barring Sidharth and Shehnaaz since they are their connections. Vikas convinces Shahbaz to save Arti and he agrees. Kashmera gets emotional on listening to it and both her and Arti rejoice.

Asim asks Vishal to not lose hope and everyone consoles Vishal as well while Shehnaaz seems to have gotten scared as well. Vikas admits before Arti, Kashmera, and Shefali that he convinced him while Sidharth tries to console Shehnaaz as she feels now that only three of them are now nominated. Next morning, the housemates wake up to 'Chinta ta chita chita.' Shahbaz and others tell Shehnaaz that Sidharth was looking for her and she then hides behind the wall.

Bigg Boss then announces the Dabur Anmol Coconut oil task where Sidharth and Asim will turn shopkeepers and will have to assign qualities of the oil to housemates with Vishal, Shehnaaz, and Rashami in Asim's team while Arti, Paras, and Mahira in Sidharth's team with three associated qualities. The task starts off and both Asim and Sidharth try to sell their products and start off with Shehnaaz and Paras respectively. Kashmera, who is the buyer, and she picks Paras. Next, it is time for Vishal and Arti and both the shopkeepers begin selling their product. Both Sidharth and Vishal keep talking and trying to overpower each other's voices while Shahbaz stands there and listens and during the task, Shehnaaz loses her calm on Sidharth for his flip and character statement. Asim and Sidharth both speak their sides while Shahbaz decides to make Vishal win.

The final part of the task begins with Asim and Sidharth trying to sell off Rashami and Mahira as honest and Vikas picks Mahira and that gives Sidharth the gift hamper as well. Post the task, Shehnaaz says that no one should call out her flip negative and this leads to an argument between Sidharth and Shehnaaz while Paras sides with Sidharth. Sidharth also goes to Devoleena and tells her what he said while Himanshi talks to Shehnaaz and also highlights Paras and Mahira's relationship in the house.

Shehnaaz and Himanshi discuss Asim and his equation with the latter, and Himanshi explains her side of the story as well. Shehnaaz and team have a fun time as they indulge in a fun game. Meanwhile, Himanshi does not feel well and Asim asks her what is it that she wants that will make her feel better. Himanshi also tells Asim about her doubts and Asim explains his side of the story as well. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz talks to Vikas about the entire argument with Sidharth and Vikas tries to explain Sidharth's point of view too.

In bed, Shehnaaz tries to talk to Sidharth, but he looks least interested in doing so and asks her to stay away. Shehnaaz then goes to Shahbaz and he tells her to not go after him and yet, she goes back to the room saying she will sleep on her bed only and the two get into an argument once again.

