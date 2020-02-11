Bigg Boss 13 Written Update February 11, 2020: Asim's fights, Paras' relationship, contestants get questioned

The Bigg Boss 13 episode tonight is going to be one fun-filled episode but not without truckloads of drama and questions from Rajat Sharma.

The housemates wake up to see the Bigg Boss 13 trophy and rejoice their morning in all happiness. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla indulge in some fun banter while Arti Singh sits along with them. and Sidharth Shukla too have a fun conversation over the latter's cooking and all housemates have a fun time too. Bigg Boss then introduces the new car that is present in the ground and how housemates will get a chance to get first-hand experience of it.

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Shehnaaz's banter continues which in turn leads to yet another argument between the two and they end up laughing it off. Housemates then see the setting of Aap Ki Adalat and housemates are left appalled. The housemates then welcome Rajat Sharma and he meets everyone, post which the session begins and the first to enter the Katgarha is none other than Rashami Desai, and everyone claps as she heads to the chair.

Rashami is called 'Darpok' and on this, she clarifies that she is only quiet and not scared. Instances of all those times that she has spoken about people behind their back and everyone laughs it off. She is also questioned how she has gone silent after 's entry and she says how she needed time off and following this, we see clips of everything that has gone by. A conversation about everything that happened with Arhaan follows and Rashami gives out clarification about everything. Rajat also asks Rashami about her equation with Sidharth and she gets talking about how they both are poles apart after all.

Next in is Paras Chhabra and the first allegation on him is that he has surrendered before Sidharth, and he then clarifies that it is not true and he has only gone easier now. Following that, conversation about Mahira Sharma and Akanksha Puri also follows and he adds how things are right now and puts forward his stance. He is also questioned about his double standards in terms of his equation with Mahira and how he spoke about Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz's equation. The final advice for Paras is to pay attention to the game and less attention to Mahira.

Next up, Asim is accused of being angry all the time, to which he says that he has to do it to be heard. A clip of all the times he has lost his cool is shown and it has everyone's attention and at the same time, he does admit that this is what it is now but it is wrong as he can see. Another accusation on him is about creating a rift between people and their relationships and things he has spoken about Shehnaaz and others among many things.

Sidharth Shukla is accused of a lot of things, including the so many things that he has said inside the house during the fights.

