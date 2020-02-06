Bigg Boss 13 Written Update February 5, 2020: Mahira wins the task, Shehnaaz and Sidharth fight

The media grill housemates with some hard-hitting questions and apart from the fights, Rashami Desai goes on to become the next Elite club member followed by a task as well.

The episode resumes with the conference in the presence of the reporters and Asim Riaz clarifies his stance on the proposal when asked if he has done it just because there are angles existing in the house already. Next up, Sidharth Shukla is asked about his aggression and he goes on to talk about it while Asim, when asked about Sidharth wanting to have someone to simply agree with him all the time. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode where 's advice for Sidharth about Shehnaaz is brought to light and he clarifies his stance on it as well. Shehnaaz Gill then talks about her feelings for Sidharth when asked about it and then, Arti Singh is questioned about playing independently and yet only reacting to things that does and not things Sidharth Shukla does. Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra 's equation in the house is questioned despite what their parents said in the family week.

Mahira being a sport is also questioned and both her and Shehnaaz put their side forward. A question about Sidharth and Rashami working together is also put forth and both of them say they will see what happens. Asim Riaz is then questioned about his statement on Paras and his relationship with Akanksha Puri and that brings a question about his relationship as well and he clarifies everything as well. In the middle of this, Paras also budges in and talks about what went through and also how he said he did not know anyone when Salman Khan asked him and why did he make a statement about having a mutual friend and etc, etc. Shehnaaz's friendship with Sidharth is also questioned and first, Rashami Desai stands up for her and says that the two of them never bitch about each other. Next, Asim's statements about Sidharth is also questioned and Shehnaaz talks about it putting forward her side of the story.

Next, Shehnaaz is asked why did she become possessive about Sidharth after Vikas Gupta told her that SidNaaz has huge popularity outside. Rashami is also questioned about the chaipatti incident and this obviously leads to some fun as well as clarifications as well. Shehnaaz is questioned about being influenced about what people from outside say and then, Arti is asked about her fights and how she ends up seeing the camera even during them. Another question about what Kashmera told Arti is also asked and that has everyone laughing over Sidharth being husband material. The next question is for Mahira and is asked if she makes friends at the right opportunity given what happened when Paras and Sidharth were out of the house and her friendship with Shehnaaz. Sidharth is also asked about his fight with Arti Singh and he clarifies what actually went through.

Asim's relationship comes under the scanner once again while Sidharth and Shehnaaz seem to have gotten into an argument. Asim has a strong stand about the relationship and he is questioned about some more about Sidharth's game plan, his game plan, etc. And with that, the session comes to an end and Paras comes with the jacket for the Elite Club and it is now time for the media members to choose the next Elite Club member. And by majority, Rashami becomes the next member of the Elite Club along with Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. Everyone is back in the house and Shehnaaz and Sidharth get into an argument over what happened outside with the questions from media.

Shehnaaz breaks down after her fight with Sidharth and Rashami then consoles her and gives her some clarity as well. Meanwhile, Asim talks about all the conversation about his relationship and Paras, Mahira and Sidharth indulge in some banter over his relationships from the past. Sidharth goes to Shehnaaz and her to come along with her and Shehnaaz puts a condition before him about washing utensils, to which he says they can do it together. Arti, Paras, Mahira, and Rashami talk about Rashami and Paras' relationships outside and Paras clarifies how he does not see any future with her. Meanwhile, Asim, Rashami, Paras and Mahira also talk about Sidharth and Shehnaaz's game and have a laugh late at night.

The next morning, Paras and Mahira get into an argument over fruits and she then walks away from him. Eventually, he goes to Mahira to console her while Sidharth talks to Shehnaaz and tells her that she will have guys standing for her once she goes out which annoys her. Next, it is time for the Maybelline task and all the girls get ready while the males will turn photographers for the same and also judge them. The task also leads to some arguments and with maximum votes, Mahira wins the task. Paras has a fun time analyzing Rashami's photos while Sidharth and Shehnaaz indulge in some fun roleplaying as they play each other.

Bigg Boss then talks to the housemates about the next round of nominations and Bigg Boss reveals how all of them are nominated by him and also that Elite Club members cannot use their power to save themselves from nominations. Everyone then discusses what just happened while Shehnaaz asks Sidharth what does he think, how many will go out.

