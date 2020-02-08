Bigg Boss 13 Written Update February 8, 2020: Sidharth, Shehnaaz and others give each other parting gifts

Bigg Boss 13 witnessed the immunity task, there also went by a fun round along with some insights into how their journey has been.

The episode resumes with the immunity task and gets into an argument with Asim Riaz as the latter feels there is no point in doing it while the buzzer rings and Sidharth Shukla gets the keys. Meanwhile, Arti Singh gets emotional as she worries that she will go home while Asim consoles her and talks to her. Meanwhile, Paras gets the immunity card and Sidharth gets into an argument with Rashami Desai while Sidharth rants before Paras and Mahira Sharma about the task.

Arti talks to Sidharth while Shehnaaz decides to stay away. Paras Chhabra then comes in with the announcement for the next task where they will be divided into two teams and each team has to ensure that they get the other team members to react while they take on an emotionless face. Rashami, Arti and Asim are in one team and the rest of them are in the other while Mahira is the sanchalak of this task that they will take on.

The task resumes and Paras goes first, while Arti ends up laughing off when the topic about her marriage comes in. Shehnaaz goes next and takes to her antics and then goes away while Paras comes back and the task continues. It is now time for the other team, and Asim goes to Shehnaaz first and she laughs off on multiple occasions. Meanwhile, Sidharth gets annoyed at Shehnaaz for laughing off constantly and she asks him not to speak rubbish. Amidst this, Rashami and Mahira get into an argument as well and then Arti goes next after Rashami. Both Asim and Rashami seem to be annoyed at and Mahira gets into an argument with Rashami and team.

Shehnaaz asks Arti to get some chips for her while she is then seen crying alone at night and so Rashami goes to console her. Shehnaaz goes to Sidharth to talk to him but he doesn't while Arti discusses Sidharth choosing Paras. Shehnaaz and Sidharth talk as the former tells him that she knew this would happen and both of them get into an argument as well. Arguments over the task follow while Paras Chhabra sides with Sidharth Shukla while Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill argue with him. Sidharth raises questions before Arti and they get into an argument some more and Sidharth also gets Asim Riaz in the conversation. Sidharth loses his calm and refuses to listen to anything Shehnaaz or Arti are telling. Shehnaaz and Sidharth's fight does not seem to see an end when Asim laughs looking at them. Shehnaaz tries to talk to Sidharth but he refuses to speak to her and asks her to stay away. Shehnaaz tells Sidharth that she hopes she goes away and does not have to see his face ever again and Sidharth tells her she should stick to her words.

In a surprising turn of events, Mahira goes to talk to Asim and they talk marriage, relationships, etc. Sidharth rants about Arti and Shehnaaz calling him out while Paras seems to have got annoyed at Mahira and asks her to go away and tells her how he does not like to be around such girls who purposely do such things. Mahira falls down and he feels she is just acting up and Paras fights with Mahira and eventually, she gets annoyed too. They makeup and Mahira gets emotional while Shehnaaz goes to Sidharth at night but he seems to be annoyed at her but then they make up when he hugs her and sleep. Meanwhile, Mahira returns to their bed too, post fight with Paras.

Next morning, Shehnaaz and Sidharth talk about the task and she rants before Sidharth about Paras and things he said. Shehnaaz gets annoyed at Sidharth once again and when she questions him she will see who remains loyal, and to that, he says he doesn't want to keep anyone and that starts another argument. The housemates then welcome and they all dance together.

Shilpa gets everyone to do yoga and as they go, she not only explains the yoga asanas but also adds some fun through the task. Next, she gets everyone to talk about their memories from the show, both good and bad after she talks about her journey and the importance of this show as well. Everyone gets emotional and Shilpa then asks everyone to give each other their parting gifts and it starts with Mahira giving him her perfume and then he gives her a bracelet. Sidharth decides to give Shehnaaz his grey shorts while Shehnaaz gives him her lipstick. Arti gives her salwar kameez to Rashami while Asim gives a little gift to Rashami while he picks a perfume for Rashami, one which he says he will give her once they are out.

